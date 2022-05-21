Ferrari confirmed their best performance in the single lap in the third free practice session of the Spanish GP, but Max Verstappen is a breath away from the red with a gap of just 72 thousandths. Red Bull fixed the flying lap, while the Cavallino team found an adequate set-up not to overheat the tires, significantly improving the race pace which yesterday, however, had shown a F1-75 in serious difficulty.

This is the photograph of the last round before qualifying that makes any prediction for pole position impossible, especially as the two Mercedes have sprung up behind the two title contenders, confirming all the good they showed yesterday.

George Russell managed to bring the W13 to be the third driver who broke through the wall of 1’20 “, paying only 148 thousandths from Leclerc who with the soft ones got a 1’19” 772 which is in line with the performance yesterday, but with a hotter asphalt as it was 46 degrees.

In Ferrari they breathed a sigh of relief after the long work done at home during the night (Davide Rigon “turned” on the simulator), while in the pits they replaced the chassis on Carlos Sainz’s car due to a problem with the fuel pump. found in the tank: both Leclerc and Sainz solved yesterday’s sliding problems with a more charged F1-75 than Friday’s free practice sessions.

Sergio Perez is fifth more detached with the second RB18: the Mexican pays almost half a second from the top, but Barcelona proposes three top teams able to fight for the positions that matter.

The first of the others is Lando Norris who brings McLaren back to where it belongs: the Englishman is seventh in the MCL36. He needed a new chassis after yesterday’s very violent skidding in which he not only broke the bottom, but also cracked the body. Norris took full advantage of the new package that the Woking team introduced in Spain, while Daniel Ricciardo did not go beyond 11th place, paying his teammate half a second. Definitely too much for the Aussie …

In evidence Kevin Magnussen with the Haas lacking in technical innovations, while Mick Schumacher covered only four laps due to a fire in the right rear corner due to a basket that was exhausted by the excessive heat. It can be said that it was worse only for Pierre Gasly who saw the rear end smoke after the installation lap and was unable to return to the track due to an obvious problem with the Honda power unit.

The top ten is completed by Valtteri Bottas ninth with Alfa Romeo: the Finn is the one who has done the most laps (24) trying to gather information for the race with a long run, since yesterday he had to stop for the knockout of the 1 Ferrari engine.

Esteban Ocon’s performance with Alpine was also good, while Fernando Alonso didn’t go beyond 13th place. Sebastian Vettel drove the new Aston Martin to 12th after doing a big job with the medium tires for the race.

Guanyu Zhou is 14th with the other C42 ahead of the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda with the AlphaTauri. Lance Stroll in trouble with the new AMR22: he only preceded the Williams of Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian continues to take slaps from his teammate: nine tenths is a heavy gap.