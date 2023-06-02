Max Verstappen puts the point: the Dutchman was the fastest in both the flying lap and the long run in the second free practice session of the Spanish GP. Red Bull also confirmed its clear technical superiority in Barcelona: Max was the only driver to break the 1’14 barrier with an unexpected 1’13″907 which is already close to the estimated time for pole position at the vigil.

The two-times world champion did not giant in the qualifying simulation, given that Fernando Alonso arrived just 170 thousandths pushed by his crowd, but what impressed was the ability of the RB19 to maintain an impressive pace in the long run.

In Milton Keynes they can only do the math by taking Verstappen’s data into account, because Sergio Perez ended the day in fourth place 312 thousandths behind his teammate, but the Mexican damaged the road surface crawling on a curb and had no more the same load as Max.

With the second time, Alonso confirms the good form of the Aston Martin seen in Monte Carlo, fueling hopes that the podium can also be repeated on his home track because the “verdona” also has good pace. The Spaniard preceded Nico Hulkenberg by a tenth who set up a perfect lap with the Haas: the German had a Ferrari engine already pumped while the reds were still in a “quiet” mode.

Esteban Ocon also did well with the Alpine just 23 thousandths from Perez, while Pierre Gasly with the other A523 didn’t go beyond tenth place. The Enstone car is capitalizing on the modifications that had made their debut in the Principality.

And Ferrari? Sixth with Charles Leclerc and seventh with Carlos Sainz. The gap is just over three tenths, but the reds, both in the evo version of the SF-23, sought performance very early on, when track grip was still in flux. The team from Maranello, rather than searching for time with an engine without extreme mapping, wanted to verify the consistency of the changes over the long run: the pace with the mediums was more than encouraging, while with the red Leclercs there was a slight drop at the end of the session.

The feeling is that the Scuderia has worked to find a consistency of performance in the race, without having to push the lap to death, so Friday’s data seems positive: the SF-23 seems able to rival the Aston Martin of Alonso has just been put down, a sign that he can aspire to the role of second force, considering Max’s Red Bull out of reach.

The redhead has taken a step forward, while Mercedes has not impressed at all with the new W14: George Russell was placed in eighth place at the usual half second, while Lewis Hamilton is 11th. The black arrows suffer a bit of bottiming in the very fast last corner which the riders ride almost flat.

The cars with the star left the Ferraris three tenths on average in the race pace, a sign that the appearance of the bellies does not seem to allow the Mercedes to turn. Valtteri Bottas woke up and put Alfa Romeo in ninth ahead of Pierre Gasly.

The two McLarens are 12th and 14th: the news is that Oscar Piastri has settled ahead of Lando Norris: Guanyu Zhou slipped between the two Woking cars with the second Alfa Romeo. Kevin Magnussen did not impress with the Haas who placed himself in front of the two AlphaTauris with Nyck De Vries a hair ahead of Yuki Tsunoda. The Dutchman finally seems to have unblocked himself after a bad start to the season.

Lance Stroll cannot be judged with the Aston Martin: the Canadian takes a second from Alonso. Too. Obviously there isn’t that gap from the two-time world champion, a sign that there’s something not right with his AMR23.

In the back row the two Williams with Alexander Albon leaving 20th place for Logan Sargeant Nothing new under the Catalunya sun. Warning: tomorrow it could rain, upsetting today’s plans…