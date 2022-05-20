Ferrari is confirmed, but it is Mercedes that presents its business card in the second free practice session of the Spanish GP, while Max Verstappen does not shine only fifth with Red Bull. Is Barcelona the track that is set to change the F1 values ​​we have seen so far?

It is better not to let yourself be taken by momentary sensations, even if the response on Friday indicates that the evolutionary packages of the single-seaters can redesign the balance of forces. Charles Leclerc was the fastest on soft tires: the Monegasque arrived at 1’19 “670 although the track looked worse than in the first session, after the wind blew against the main straight.

On the flying lap, Ferrari seemed able to have the pace to aim for pole position (fundamental on a track like Barcelona where it is not easy to overtake), but in the long run simulation it seemed to go into crisis too quickly, both with medium tires (Leclerc), and with soft tires (Sainz). A bad sign for the weekend of the red that accuses an unexpected deterioration. At Maranello they will have to give up something on the flying lap to extend the life of the tires. They will have to give up the maximum speed, loading the red a little to prevent it from slipping too much in the race.

The surprise is the awakening of the Mercedes that has brought George Russell to just 117 thousandths from Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton in the wake just 87 thousandths from the youngest world champion. The W13 with the new bottom and the double splitter seems to have turned off porpoising, allowing the technicians to deliberate a lower ground clearance which allows for more downforce. The performance that emerged surprised the Star technicians themselves who found their smile again, a sign that the path they have taken is the right one.

It must be said that the silver arrow looks better than Ferrari even in the race pace: Mercedes took a step forward, giving consistency to its performances, while in Miami there was a flare-up in FP1 when there were favorable weather conditions.

Looking at the times table one would think that Mercedes could be of help to Ferrari in keeping Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at a distance, but one would be led astray by untrue data. The Dutchman is only fifth with 1’20 “006 just 16 thousandths behind Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, but Max has worked to find the right downforce in the third sector, where the red excels.

Red Bull impressed in the race simulation, showing an unsustainable pace for everyone: the performance came out of Max but was also confirmed by Sergio Perez only seventh in the qualifying version. In front of the Mexican is Fernando Alonso with an Alpine at his ease in a dry lap and struggling over the duration. The Estonian team can also count on the ninth place of team mate Esteban Ocon.

Sebastian Vettel’s eighth position was positive with the evolved Aston Martin which seems to have much greater potential than the double bottom version that was abjured, even if Lance Stroll did not go beyond 13th place.

The top 10 was closed by Mick Schumacher who finds a day in which he collects what he is sowing: the German with a Haas completely devoid of technical innovations has found a paw that is worth a lot now that he has been put under a little pressure to the lack of results. Kevin Magnussen is behind this time, 12th, preceded by Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri, while Yuki Tsunoda is 14th three tenths behind the French.

McLaren badly brought a big package of news for the MCL36: Daniel Ricciardo is 15th at 1 “7 from the top and Lando Norris even finished last. The Englishman completed only six laps for having destroyed the bottom on a curb: mistakes are paid and the cost seems very high because he was unable to do the long run.

Trouble also for Valtteri Bottas who was forced to pull over his Alfa Romeo after a few minutes because his C42 fell silent on the straight after a mechanical failure to the Ferrari power unit. The Finn was sixth in the time table when he left the cockpit to be taken back to the pits on a moped: for Valtteri the shift ended too soon. The Nordic still managed to stay ahead of Guanyu Zhou, but the Chinese had missed the first round to leave the cockpit to Robert Kubica.

Williams does not grow: Alexander Albon, 18th, has to be content with preceding Nicholas Latifi by almost nine tenths. Evidently he cannot hope for anything more now that developments are changing the balance of forces.