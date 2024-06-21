Three single-seaters in 55 thousandths of a second in the second free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. In front of everyone is Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes with a time of 1’13″264 obtained on soft tyres. The seven-time world champion with a W15 equipped with a new floor not so much for the design, but for the savings of weight. The Star is convinced that Canada’s experience in pole position with George Russell was not an episode, but, perhaps, the beginning of a cycle that could bring the black-silver arrows back into vogue from a date in which he seemed apathetic.

This time Russell is only eighth, almost half a second behind: the response of the flying lap does not do credit to George who did not find a clean lap. Close behind Mercedes is Carlos Sainz who feels at home with the advanced Ferrari. The Spaniard is just 22 thousandths from the top, a sign that the red car also seems very competitive on the flying lap. We must speak in the singular of the SF-24 because if Carlos impressed with the Evo version, the same cannot be said for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque is sixth, three tenths behind his teammate, but he never found himself with the new package. Indeed, Charles gave up a good part of long runs to ask for a series of set-up changes: he worked on all the characteristic angles (toe-in, camber and height), a sign that he has completely lost the focus on set-up. And this is a very bad sign. Leclerc has been suffering since the first round and it is not clear why the news was given to Sainz and not to the top driver. There was respect for the home rider, but the negative effect was felt heavily.

It’s incredible to discover one Ferrari being competitive and the other in great difficulty. Behind Sainz is Lando Norris’s McLaren which is just 55 thousandths from the lead, but the Englishman was unquestionably the most convincing in the race simulation together with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, only seventh in the flying lap. The two Papaya single-seaters are expected to be big favorites in Sunday’s race.

So far we haven’t talked about Red Bull. It may seem incredible, but Max Verstappen is only fifth with the revised RB20: it may seem incredible, but in front of the world champion car is the Alpine driven by Pierre Gasly credited with an incredible 1’13″443, an extraordinary time for a car that is anything but competitive.

Verstappen, like Leclerc, also experienced a complicated day with a Red Bull that was difficult to drive and set up (Sergio Perez was only 13th): Max experimented with two front wings, rejecting the new one with the adjustment of the mobile flap on the outside , preferring to return to the known version, a sign that even in Milton Keynes, when under pressure, they can make bad choices. The world leader’s long run itself was not as competitive as that of Mercedes and McLaren. Barcelona, ​​therefore, could offer different scenarios from those expected. Red Bull and Ferrari will have to work hard to stay in the game.

We were talking about the Alpine which came to the surface as a surprise: Gasly was surprising, but Esteban Ocon, ninth, also testifies that the A524 has taken the right path of development. Closing the top 10 is an awakened Valtteri Bottas with Sauber. The Finn was able to take advantage of the innovations, while Guanyu Zhou is at the mercy of himself in 17th place.

The two Haas of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg follow Bottas, while Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin disappoints his public’s expectations: the Iberian with the AMR24 is 14th. The “green” seems to have become difficult to drive and Lance Stroll highlights this with an 18th place which is not in line with the Silverstone team’s expectations.

More was also expected from Racing Bulls who brought a half new car: Yuki Tsunoda 15th is just ahead of Daniel Ricciardo. Williams had a bad day with Alexander Albon forced to the back of the grid with the more accustomed Logan Sargeant.