If Friday’s free practice had given great confidence to the house Ferrari as for the performance on the flying lap – later converted into a fabulous pole position for Charles Leclerc – the same could not be said for the pace over the long distance. In fact, in the long run simulations of PL2 the F1-75 literally ate both Soft and Medium tiresshowing a slower pace of about six tenths of a second compared to Red Bull and also behind the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell.

Concerns were widely expressed in post-session interviews, with pilots and engineers quickly pouring into the debriefing to try and figure out what went wrong e how to improve the setup despite the new aerodynamic package introduced just a few hours earlier.

The balance changes were then tested on Saturday morning shift, with both Ferrari drivers working on the Soft. This is an important element that makes us understand how Maranello’s technicians and strategists could focus a lot on this compound in the race, especially considering the risks taken in Q2 with Leclerc to safeguard a new set.

Looking back at the times, the improvement is tangible: Sainz improves by nine tenths looking at the chronometric average of the rhythm, while Leclerc is even better by almost 1.3 seconds compared to the times of his partner to Friday. However, there are some unknowns to take into consideration, such as the slightly higher asphalt temperature on Saturday morning and the fuel levels on board. On this second aspect it is important to underline how Pirelli has A start on the softer compound is not recommended which, with so much load on board, risks degrading in just a few steps, complicating the strategy.