by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari’s charge after Monza

Charles’s Triumph Leclerc in Monza, the red tide of the Autodromo, the updates that work, a strategic move that demonstrates how hierarchies can be subverted: the Ferrari she enjoyed the week off strong of the result of the Italian GP and of a newfound awareness.

But now the Scuderia must have the ability to erase the past and start again – as they would say in football terms – from 0-0. Which in this case is Baku, where Leclerc has taken pole position three times in a row. Frederic Vasseur thus frames the last European weekend of the year.

Vasseur’s words

“The Baku track combines very fast sections with particularly twisty ones and is one of a kind. Historically we have always been quite competitive on this track., morale after the victory in Monza is high and we are determined to maintain the current form even if, once again, we expect a very close fight between the top four teams“, these are the words of the French team principal towards Baku.

“I often say that it is important that we focus on ourselves and I am convinced that this is the right approach, because We have seen huge changes in the hierarchies between the teams compared to the first part of the seasonOur win in Italy shows that the way you approach the weekend from Friday to Sunday can play as big a role as the performance level of the car, so with Charles and Carlos we will once again aim to execute everything to perfection in Baku, to try and bring home another important result for the team.“.