F1 Baku, the Sprint standings

pos. Pilot Team Turns Posting/Withdrawal 1 St. Perez Red Bull 17 2 c. Leclerc Ferrari 17 +4.463 3 m. Verstappen Red Bull 17 +5.065 4 g. Russell Mercedes 17 +8.532 5 c. Sainz Ferrari 17 +10.388 6 f. Alonso Aston Martin 17 +11.613 7 L. Hamilton Mercedes 17 +16.503 8 L. Stroll Aston Martin 17 +18.417 9 TO. Albon Williams 17 +21.757 10 OR. Plates McLaren 17 +22.851 11 k. Magnussen Haas 17 +27.990 12 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 17 +34.602 13 P. Gasly Alpine 17 +36.918 14 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 17 +41.626 15 No. Hulkenberg Haas 17 +48.587 16 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 17 +49.917 17 L. Norris McLaren 17 +51.104 18 AND. Or with Alpine 17 +1:00.621 Ret. Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 0 Accident

F1 Baku, the chronicle of the Sprint

When F1 cars kiss the walls, Sergio Perez he exalts himself. The Mexican makes him the Baku Sprint, the first of six short races scheduled for the season. The Mexican takes advantage of Red Bull’s superiority on the straight against Charles’s Ferrari Leclerc. The Monegasque defends himself best but in the end he can do nothing against the #11: Ferrari confirms the progress on their knowledge of the SF23, but the drop in Leclerc – who was lapping very slowly in the final stages – suggests that the Ferrari still has problems with the tire management.

Third position for Max Verstappen with a RB19 ripped open on the left side due to a contact with George in the first corners Russell. The British from Mercedes is very aggressive, but on the restart he has to bow to the two-time world champion. Fifth place for Carlos Sainz ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll.

F1 Baku, live coverage of Sprint

The program

