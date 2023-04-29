First podium of the season for the Red from Maranello, which has to surrender to the speed of the Mexican’s RB19. Third Verstappen in open controversy with the British Mercedes – by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Baku, the Sprint standings
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Turns
|Posting/Withdrawal
|1
|St. Perez
|Red Bull
|17
|2
|c. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|17
|+4.463
|3
|m. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|17
|+5.065
|4
|g. Russell
|Mercedes
|17
|+8.532
|5
|c. Sainz
|Ferrari
|17
|+10.388
|6
|f. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|17
|+11.613
|7
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|17
|+16.503
|8
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|+18.417
|9
|TO. Albon
|Williams
|17
|+21.757
|10
|OR. Plates
|McLaren
|17
|+22.851
|11
|k. Magnussen
|Haas
|17
|+27.990
|12
|g. Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|17
|+34.602
|13
|P. Gasly
|Alpine
|17
|+36.918
|14
|No. de Vries
|Alpha Tauri
|17
|+41.626
|15
|No. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|17
|+48.587
|16
|v. Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|17
|+49.917
|17
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|17
|+51.104
|18
|AND. Or with
|Alpine
|17
|+1:00.621
|Ret.
|Y. Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|0
|Accident
F1 Baku, the chronicle of the Sprint
When F1 cars kiss the walls, Sergio Perez he exalts himself. The Mexican makes him the Baku Sprint, the first of six short races scheduled for the season. The Mexican takes advantage of Red Bull’s superiority on the straight against Charles’s Ferrari Leclerc. The Monegasque defends himself best but in the end he can do nothing against the #11: Ferrari confirms the progress on their knowledge of the SF23, but the drop in Leclerc – who was lapping very slowly in the final stages – suggests that the Ferrari still has problems with the tire management.
Third position for Max Verstappen with a RB19 ripped open on the left side due to a contact with George in the first corners Russell. The British from Mercedes is very aggressive, but on the restart he has to bow to the two-time world champion. Fifth place for Carlos Sainz ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll.
F1 Baku, live coverage of Sprint
You can relive the excitement of the Sprint with our LIVE.
The program
Formula 1 will be back on track tomorrow at 13, when the canonical Sunday Grand Prix will start. An appointment that you can of course follow with the live news of FormulaPassion in an action-packed weekend on the track as far as engines are concerned. In fact, the fourth Sprint of the MotoGP on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit also began at 3 pm (live here), and the WEC 6 Hours of Spa should not be missed, with the checkered flag scheduled for 6.45 pm.
