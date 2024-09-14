by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, second row in Baku

Carlos Sainz finds the top-3 in qualifying almost four months after Monte-Carlo. In Baku the Spanish driver takes home a third place, which if it had not been for the final flash of Oscar Piastri would have been a front row.

Smooth Operator He can still be happy with this, considering that the Azerbaijan street circuit is certainly not his favourite: at most he was fourth in qualifying, while he never went beyond fifth place in the race.

Sainz’s words

#55 looks to tomorrow and thinks he can improve his position: “I think I found something in Q3 that could have helped me also in Q1 or Q2, but I’m happy to start from third position.“, these are his words to Sky Sport F1. “Yesterday I was among the fastest in the long run and I am confident that things can go better in the race. If we do a good job tomorrow we can try to win with Charles or with mea one-two here would be important for the team and for the constructors’ championship, where we are close. There are at most two tenths of a second between the top eight, a small change in balance is enough to be ahead of the others, and we hope to be us. I am confident that tomorrow we can do well, the number one objective is the double“.

“This 3rd place is certainly nothing special but it is correct. I would have liked to be on the front row, but on this circuit I have always struggled a lot in the past.. It’s one of those tracks where you don’t go very fast from FP1 and then you have to adapt: ​​for Charles it’s totally the opposite, he’s always very fast and it comes naturally to him.“.