Luckily the podium ceremony in Baku was the usual party and didn’t turn into a first aid. The photographers were already lined up around the parking area of ​​the winning car, ignoring Ocon’s Alpine who returned to the pits to carry out the obligatory tire change. The quick reflexes of the photographers and the shrewdness of the French driver averted the tragedy, but there is little doubt that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 will take the necessary countermeasures from Miami. Green light therefore to the celebrations for Sergio Perez’s second victory of the weekend, ahead of Max Verstappen who is suffering with the balance. Sprint for the podium between a newfound Ferrari with Leclerc and the now usual Aston Martin with Alonso, where the speed of the SF-23 makes the difference.

Red Bull: the title is a private matter

It was certainly not the ideal weekend for Max Verstappen. The world champion colorfully complained about the damage suffered to his RB19 in Saturday’s race, while at the end of the Grand Prix he could have complained about the unfortunate stop made before the Safety Car. In any case, the Dutchman would hardly have had enough to keep Sergio Perez behind him, as always impeccable when it comes to racing in the city. There is a particular affinity between the Mexican and the citizenswhere you have to have faith in the car and brush against the walls, as evidenced by his victories in Monaco, Singapore, Jeddah and indeed Baku.

It is known that Checo prefers a less oversteering balance, which becomes rewarding on tracks that enhance the traction phases, such as the Azerbaijani capital. Vice versa, Verstappen has never been comfortable with balancing over the weekend. His radio communication in the race is emblematic, where he complained of imperfections in the differential and engine braking adjustments from the steering wheel, the effects of which are perceived above all when entering a corner rather than when exiting. Second place in Baku and leadership in the world championship that is getting thinner. Development in 2022 had changed the balance of the RB18 in Verstappen’s direction. Who knows, maybe the updates from Milton Keynes might affect the balance between the two drivers again.

Red Bull returns after the month off in the same state of superiority as at the beginning of the year. The ease with which the RB19 manages to closely follow another single-seater in the driven is surprising, as seen not only in the double overtaking against Leclerc, but also in Perez’s assault on Verstappen at the start of the race. In the final stages, the two Red Bulls were less extraterrestrial and the times were in line with their pursuers, children in part of the high pace maintained immediately after the Safety Car. In fact, the Mexican and the Dutch certainly didn’t hold back and without fearing graining they ran for 13 laps between 8 tenths and 1 second faster than Leclerc. Red Bull leaves Baku with a double victory and confirmation of the effectiveness of the updates to bellies and bottom. Their weekend debut with just 60 minutes of practice is testament to Milton Keynes’ confidence in the design tools and mastery of the car, as always easy to set up.

Ferrari: small progress

There was a desire for confirmation in Maranello after the Australian GP had been stingy with results, but full of promising ideas. Two podiums and as many pole positions arrived on a track that was radically different in terms of design, speed and balance, with the track evolving in terms of tires and temperatures, fluctuating between 30 and 50°C. These data would be enough to tell how the new suspension philosophy sought in Maranello has widened the operating window of the SF-23, which can now show its potential with less difficulty. Furthermore, up to Saudi Arabia Ferrari was very afraid of stressing the tires in the warm-up phases, so much so that in Jeddah after the Safety Car Leclerc had lapped for two laps over 1 second slower than the times he then set. In Baku, on the other hand, albeit with about ten degrees more on the asphalt, the Monegasque immediately started hammering away on the times which he then maintained at the beginning of the stint.

Leclerc fought for the podium right up to the end with Alonso and Aston Martin, who continue to give their best in the race. Given the balance between the two, it can be safely said that the better straight speed of the SF-23 made the difference. Both teams in Baku brought a new rear wing, but the speed in the distance depends on many factors, not least the power unit and the mechanical set-up. Similarly, the speed of the Reds helped Sainz defend fifth place from Hamilton. Baku was certainly not a friendly track for Mercedes, but the W14 in the race was definitely better than the one seen in qualifying. However, Hamilton and Russell were blocked by Ferrari and Aston Martin, preventing them from fully judging their pace.

The turning point of the last

There is no shortage of stories in the chasing group in Baku. McLaren consolidates a fifth place in the constructors with a surreal flavor, given the performance of the MCL60 at the beginning of the year. The updates to the underlay seem to be doing their duty, but to assess whether the aerodynamic efficiency of Woking’s car has actually improved, Imola and Barcelona will be more truthful tracks. The point conquered by Tsunoda e is also excellent Alpha Tauri, who could find their worst mix on a track made up of straights and slow corners. However, the new surface in Melbourne allows the new AT04 to turn higher and softer, while the new wings have improved the situation on the straight.

Haas he closes out of the points, but consoles himself with Magnussen’s 355 km/h on the main straight. If straight speed was one of the shortcomings in 2022, that would no longer appear to be the case. Great absentee in Azerbaijan was Alpine, conditioned by accidents, technical breakdowns and practically undisputed free practice sessions. The A523 has fitted new updates to the bottom, but for one reason or another the results still don’t come. With McLaren appearing to have found itself, the run-up to fifth place is now becoming more difficult.