Perez commands the Sprint

With an authoritative and confident performance, Sergio Perez he took home his first Sprint of the season. The speed of the RB19 allowed the Mexican driver to easily overtake Charles Leclerc on the finish line with DRS open, then Checo it was relatively easy to keep up with the Ferrari driver, considering the well-known degradation problems of the Rossa.

Tomorrow, however, the story will be different. First of all, Perez will find himself in front of a certain Max Verstappen, slowed down today by a contact with George Russell at the start. It will be difficult for the Mexican to keep up with his teammate, but the RB19 proved to be ahead of everyone again today.

Perez’s words

“We had the right pace today and managed to control the race. It was still difficult, I had to push a lot at the start to overtake Charles, especially after the restart, because in the first laps I saw that he had an excellent pace and excellent grip. Later on, however, I managed to overtake quite early, and it was very important. Tomorrow I’ll start from third place, which isn’t ideal, but the goal remains that of victoryalso because the race will be long“, this is the comment of Perez a Sky Sports F1.

Verstappen at +13

The Mexican took advantage of his second victory of the season (if we want to put the Sprint at the same level as a real GP) to get closer to his teammate. After losing quite a few 14 points in Melbourne, the Mexican earned two today. Now the gap from Verstappen is 13 lengths (75-62), while that of third place Fernando Alonso has grown to 14 points.