by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Baku, Zhou starts from 20th position

The Baku qualifiers haven’t even started yet, and we already have the first verdict. Guanyu Zhouin fact, will start from the back of the grid in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On the Chinese driver’s car, Kick Sauber mounted two new components of the power unit (specifically the battery and the control unit). Since the third new part for both components, Zhou is penalized: each driver has two CE and two ES available in the entire World Championship. The 20 penalty positions have been transformed, by regulation, into a request to start from the back of the grid.

Zhou, however, would have had a hard time aiming for a high position on the grid: this year, only at Silverstone and Montmeló has the Chinese driver overcome the Q1 trap. Even for these results, his chances of remaining in Formula 1 are very low.