The race, which takes place on a high-speed course on the city streets of Baku, was characterized by action-packed racing, so much so that it has become a modern classic in the current landscape of the calendar.

Having sold out for the first time in its history, the 2023 Baku race also marks the debut of the overhauled sprint weekend, with self-contained qualifying for the shortened Saturday afternoon race.

The circuit’s current contract expires in 2024, but talks with F1 appear set to prolong the permanence of the structure overlooking the Caspian Sea.

“I can’t reveal the details of the negotiations, but it’s no secret that we can’t wait for it to be signed [il contratto]. Everything is going in the right direction,” said Baku City Circuit communications manager Turab Teymurov.

“We would love to [continuare] because we understand the benefits that come with hosting the race. For example, PricewaterhouseCoopers issued a report that the benefits to Azerbaijan from hosting the first four tenders amounted to more than $500 million.”

“But it’s not just about that. There are also social benefits – a volunteer program, youth programs, corporate social responsibility; from a social responsibility perspective, it’s very, very profitable. It brings a lot of value.”

A view of the runway Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“It’s not important to us whether it’s three, six or ten years – this year is very important. And if it’s long-term, we would like to establish ourselves, so the longer the better.”

Speaking about the race’s place on the calendar, Teymurov said there is no question that the race could be flexible, as it has been able to switch from April to June over the course of its stay on the calendar.

He added that depending on the success of the sprint event at the circuit, the organizers would be willing to host another sprint race weekend.

“Whether it’s June or April, we don’t take it as a challenge because it’s no longer a challenge for us.”

The Baku pit lane Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“We have a very strong team and despite the fact that it is hosted in the city centre, they have the right experience and the right knowledge to be able to host such a large event, so it doesn’t matter when.”

“And in April, to be honest, it’s windier and I think the wind adds more drama to the race.”

“Sprint racing has its own status with its new format, so let’s see. I mean, we’ll see if it’s as interesting, but if it proves to be effective, yeah, why not continue?”