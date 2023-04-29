Two out of two! Charles Leclerc confirms yesterday’s pole position, resulting in the fastest qualifying in the Shootout which must define the grid of this afternoon’s Sprint race. Ferrari confirmed its best in the flying lap with a 1’41″697, but the Monegasque didn’t have time to celebrate the one-two finish because he lost the rear of his SF-23 ending up with the wheels locked and his nose hitting the barriers. The impact wasn’t terrible, so the red can be easily repaired, to line up in front of everyone.

And for the second time in the same weekend Ferrari slaps the Red Bulls: Sergio Perez is second with a gap of 147 thousandths, but it is surprising to see Max Verstappen in the second row, separated from the redhead by almost three tenths. Max complained of a too wobbly rear end in the central part of the track and was unable to improve his performance, but he will be very fearsome in the race, being able to count on a higher top speed with the DRS open (5 km/h).

The second row will be completed by George Russell who backpedaled in the last run: the Englishman halved yesterday’s gap and managed to precede the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz who had to give up at the best moment due to the mistake of the teammate. The Spaniard continues to show an important gap: Friday’s eight tenths dropped to half a second, but the gap remains significant.

Lewis Hamilton is sixth with the other Mercedes and is alongside the incredible Williams of Alex Albon capable of staying ahead of the two Aston Martins. The Silverstone team still suffered problems with the mobile wing, so the two drivers helped each other by slipstreaming. Fernando Alonso is seventh ahead of teammate Lance Stroll. Without DRS it will be hard for the “green” to defend themselves in the race.

McLaren closes the top 10 with Lando Norris, but the Englishman with his time of 1’43″427 knocked out his teammate Oscar Piastri by 32 thousandths. Lando, having used all the Soft tires available yesterday, is was forced to skip SQ3. A different driver management, perhaps, would have allowed the Australian to enter the third round, given that Oscar had a train of reds. We believe the rule should be reviewed: it is too prescriptive. Why not be able to use used tyres? Crazy…

Nico Hulkenberg is 12th with the Haas: the German lost the good pace he had found with a forehand in which he kissed the guards with the wing, while Kevin Magnussen is 14th, a little less brilliant than his teammate in the flying lap . Between the two VF-23s was Esteban Ocon with the Alpine: he expected more from the Enstone car with many technical innovations. Not all of them worked…

In Q1, Logan Sargeant had deserved the passage to SQ2 with an excellent 11th position, but then he did not compete in the second fraction because the American slammed his Williams on the return lap: he crashed violently at turn 3 with the rear right, smashing the rear end. Logan complained that he found Sainz’s Ferrari on the inside that had gotten out of the way. The US driver made an error of judgment that will cost him dearly in the afternoon race.

The two Alfa Romeos do not come out of SQ1: Guanyu Zhou is 16th ahead of Valtteri Bottas. The Chinese leaves his teammate three tenths behind and this says something about the Finn’s parable.

Bad for the two AlphaTauris: yesterday’s hero, Yuki Tsunoda suffers with the obligatory medium tires and places the AT4 in 18th place. In reality, the Japanese was surprised by the red flag caused by Logan Sargeant at the end of the session while he had some intermediates useful for overcoming the trap and did not give up on radioing his regret with his colorful language. Nyck De Vries is last with a gap of 5 seconds which testifies that he was unable to complete a clean lap, just like Pierre Gasly, 19th, struggling with an Alpine in serious trouble.