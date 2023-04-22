It starts again after an unusual break

F1 had left Melbourne and Australia amidst controversy for a race under the banner of red flags and standing starts even on Sunday 2 April and after almost a month’s break he is targeting the first Sprint weekend of the season in Baku with the long trip to Miami which will host F1 immediately scheduled the following weekend. The teams had time to work on the cars, but the fact that the format includes the Sprint will hardly see the teams introduce big news with just one free practice session to refine the setup before Qualifying and the Parc Fermé regime.

A format yet to be defined

At the moment a possible new format for this first Sprint weekend has not yet been made official. The goal is to eliminate the second free practice session and introduce a Qualifying dedicated to the Sprint on Saturday. Toto Wolff, team principal of Mercedes, has declared that an agreement will most likely be reached for the second Sprint weekend in Austria, while for this one in Baku the times are tight as are the logistics regarding the trains of tires supplied at each end week from Pirelli.

Live on Sky, deferred on TV8

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports F1while on TV8 will be broadcast in deferred Qualifying, Sprint and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written of all the sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the Baku circuit and the roll of honor of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The F2 is also on the track.

GP Azerbaijan 2023, program and TV times

Friday 28th April

09:05 F2 free practice

11:30 F1 free practice 1

13:00 F2 Qualifying

15:00 F1 Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 22:00 and rerun at 17:00 on Saturday 29 April)

Saturday 29th April

11:30 F1 free practice 2

1.15pm F2 sprint race

15:30 F1 Sprint (17 laps or 60 minutes delayed on TV8 at 18:45)

Sunday 30th April

09:35 am F2 Feature Race

13:00 F1 Race (delayed on TV8 at 18:00)

GP Azerbaijan 2023, the Baku circuit

Azerbaijan GP F1 circuit

Track: 6.003km

DRS zones: 2

Laps: 51

Race distance: 306.049 km

Race lap record: 1’43″009 (Charles Leclerc on Ferrari in 2019)

All time lap record: 1’40″495 (Valtteri Bottas on Mercedes in 2019)

Roll of Honor GP Azerbaijan

In the Drivers’ standings Max Verstappen he leads the standings with 69 points, 15 lengths ahead of his box mate Sergio Perez. Fernando Alonso is third with 45 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton who pays seven points against his former teammate at the time of McLaren in 2007. Carlos Sainz is fifth at 20 points, while Charles Leclerc must reverse the negative trend that sees him currently holder of a meager haul of 6 points. Red Bull flies to 123 points in the Constructors’ standings, duel for second place between Aston Martin (65) and Mercedes (56) with Ferrari ‘still’ at 26 after the double zero in Melbourne ‘confirmed’ by the rejection of the appeal presented by the Scuderia di Maranello on the penalty inflicted on Sainz.