by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Baku, FP2 standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2
|S. Perez
|Red Bull
|3
|L.Hamilton
|Mercedes
|4
|C.Sainz
|Ferrari
|5
|O. Plates
|McLaren
|6
|Mr. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|7
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|8
|N. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|9
|G.Russell
|Mercedes
|10
|O.Bearman
|Haas
|11
|Y.Tsunoda
|RB
|12
|F. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|13
|A. Albon
|Williams
|14
|F. Colapinto
|Williams
|15
|V. Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|16
|D.Ricciardo
|RB
|17
|L.Norris
|McLaren
|18
|P.Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|E.Ocon
|Alpine
|20
|G.Zhou
|Kick Sauber
F1 Baku, the FP2 report
Charles Leclerc He puts his problems behind him and finishes the second free practice session in the lead with a time of 1:43.484.
(updating)
F1 Baku, FP2 Live
You can relive the emotions of FP2 in Baku with our live commentary.
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow morning at 10:30 for FP3, the last session available to set up the car for the rest of the weekend. Qualifying is also scheduled for tomorrow, but at 14:00. The Grand Prix is instead scheduled for Sunday at 13:00.
#Baku #Free #Practice #Standings #Leclerc #beats #Perez #Max #5th
Leave a Reply