Ferrari slips between the two Red Bulls at the end of the only hour of free practice for the Azerbaijan GP. Max Verstappen was the fastest with an impressive time in the qualifying simulation: the world champion, at the end of the 21st lap of the session, with red tires shot a 1’42″315 which is a performance three seconds faster than the last year, one second off the 2022 pole.

Max with the modified RB19 in his bellies immediately showed his competitiveness, but the Milton Keynes team also brought Sergio Perez, third just 139 thousandths behind his captain, to express his best: the Mexican is a track specialist citizens and wanted to show it…

But the new aspect is the second place of Charles Leclerc who brought the SF-23 to just 37 thousandths of a second from Red Bull. The Monegasque made a couple of mistakes on the medium tyres, making up for a couple of harmless forehands, but when he switched to the soft compound he looked like the sniper we know, far from frustrated. Ferrari has no news other than adapting the red to the track and the Scuderia seems to confirm that in Maranello they have found the right path in understanding the SF-23.

Carlos Sainz is fourth, confirming Ferrari as second force, but the Spaniard pays for half a second: the Madrilenian kissed the barriers with the front left and it was good that he didn’t break his arm. It is probable that he then did not seek other unnecessary risks. Understandable…

In the first positions there is no trace of the Mercedes: both Lewis Hamilton, 11th, and George Russell, 17th, did not try qualifying, preferring to work for the race. The Brackley team went against the trend as Aston Martin placed Fernando Alonso in eighth place right behind Lance Stroll, but the Asturian also didn’t ride the reds.

And so Lando Norris emerged behind Red Bull and Ferrari with the revised and corrected McLaren: the Englishman leaves eight tenths off the lead, but is a candidate to lead the central group. Excellent performance by Nyck De Vries with the AlphaTauri continuing its metamorphosis: the Dutchman seemed at ease and sixth place testifies to it, while Yuki Tsunoda didn’t go beyond 14th place after a touch in which he beaded the right rear tyre.

The top ten is completed by Alex Albon with the Williams consistent in ninth place ahead of Guanyu Zhou with the Alfa Romeo: the Chinese confirms himself more consistent than Valtteri Bottas only 13th. The Finn is not in great form.

Oscar Piastri with the second McLaren is 11th and is gaining confidence with the MCL60 magazine. The weekend started badly for the Alpine: Pierre Gasly after a quarter of an hour of FP1 caused the red flag because the Alpine A523 caught fire under the bonnet. The Frenchman was not stopped in a timely manner by the pit wall of the Enstone team and so he tried to pit in the hope of saving time.

Pierre, on the other hand, had to pull over in the second sector because the fire spread with tongues of flame coming out of the rear axle, for which the fire marshals had to intervene with fire extinguishers. The result was that in the only hour of free practice available, with the 13-minute interruption, a lot of time was lost which did not allow the teams to complete the work plans that had been programmed, so everyone will arrive at qualifying without the necessary preparation.

Alpine, worried about the problem that stopped Gasly, decided to stop Esteban Ocon as well, fearing that Pierre’s problem could also be repeated on the other car: a really bad sign for the rest of the weekend. It is unlikely that the former AlphaTauri driver will be able to be a protagonist in the afternoon qualifying.

Problems also for Kevin Magnussen, last in time, who suffered a problem with the hydraulics on his Haas and ended up straight after losing the power steering. The Dane avoided the impact in the first sector, but then had to park the VF-23 in an escape route. Haas never returned to the track and had to gather data from Nico Hulkenberg 15th with the other car two seconds behind the leader: decidedly too many.

Fear for Logan Sargeant who suffered the failure of the front wing in the straight line: the American blocked the Williams under braking, preventing the profile that was crawling on the asphalt from detaching very dangerously. So the 16th time doesn’t count…