The design and entry speed of the Baku pit lane entry chicane has been a topic of discussion since 2016, the year in which the first event in Azerbaijan was held, considering how single-seaters have to slow down quickly to enter the dedicated lane. .

Last year the controversy was fueled by Nico Rosberg who defined that stretch as one of the most dangerous on the calendar.

“Imagine if something were to break on the car at that point,” said the German in a preview video. “You are at 350 km / h, on the left there is only one wall facing you. If something breaks you find yourself in that wall and it’s the end. It’s one of the scariest places I’ve ever driven F1. Going there is absolutely wrong ”.

Last year Sebastian Vettel also expressed his concerns about the design of the entrance to the pits where both Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll spun on the very long straight. The four-time world champion stressed how lucky the Red Bull and Aston Martin drivers were and didn’t crash near the pit lane entrance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, gets out of his car after the accident Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

If the FIA ​​defended the project last year and saw no reason to make any changes, something will change this year. Baku race promoter Arif Rahimov revealed today that the pit lane entrance has been re-profiled in an effort to improve track safety.

“We are modifying the entrance to the pitlane slightly,” he said when asked a specific question by Motorsport.com.

“There will be no changes to the track, but the FIA ​​has asked us to slightly revise the entrance to the pit lane so that it is safer. We will see how it goes. In general, the drivers don’t make many mistakes when they enter the pit lane ”.

While the layout of the track will remain unchanged, the design of the curbs could in all likelihood change the design of the curbs to suit the new ground effect cars.

“Sometimes the riders come in, take part in the practice session and then ask for changes to the curbs. For the bend near the Old Town, the narrow section, we played with the curbs from day one by adding them, removing them and then adding them all over again. For this reason we still don’t know if this year we will have to intervene until the cars hit the track ”.

Baku’s current contract will expire in 2024, and Rahimov said discussions for an extension have not yet begun. However, the promoter of the race wants the circuit to host one of the six sprint races planned for next year and has declared that he will discuss this point with the Formula 1 managers as early as next month when the circus will stop in Azerbaijan.

“It is one of my priorities. I’m a big supporter of sprint racing, I really like the idea, and I think it’s good to mix things up a little over the years ”.

“When people get used to the same format things can get boring and audiences lose interest, so I think introducing these changes is good for the sport.”