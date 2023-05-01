Alpine brought aerodynamic updates to its A523 at the Baku Grand Prix. The Enstone-based team developed the most important component of ground effect Formula 1, the bottom, also equipping the single-seater with the first real low-download package. Unfortunately the only free practice session, the accidents and the technical problems prevented us from evaluating the actual potential of the Alpine in its new Azeri guise. Judgment postponed to Miami.

The new fund

During the break, the technical department led by Matt Harman created a new fund, which promptly debuted in Baku. From the outside the changes are unfortunately not particularly noticeable. It catches the eye the greater width of the wave profile along the outer edge, reinforced above all with a metal mustache in its most advanced part. Already in 2022, the Anglo-French team was playing with materials in specific points of the surface, with the aim of controlling their deformations at high speeds and therefore their sensitivity to variations in height from the ground. Likewise, the front portion of the outer edge of the bottom now also has a metal reinforcement.

Chances are, however, that the changes under the bottom are more evident than transpires on the outside. In the documents submitted to the Federation, Alpine speaks of a different pressure distribution in the new underbody, thus also changing the balance of the A523. From the outside, no major differences emerge in the performance of the Venturi channels and in the inlet grille, but the devil often lies in the details.

The low-load package makes its debut

In Baku, Alpine is also introducing its first real low-download package for 2023. In Jeddah, in fact, the A523s raced in a configuration very similar to the one used in the inaugural race in Bahrain, with the exception of the beam-wing. In Azerbaijan, on the other hand, one is making its debut new visually lighter rear wingwith the straight profile replacing the previous scoop version mounted in the first three races of the year.

But the news doesn’t stop there. The front wing is now equipped with new upper flaps, which have a very particular design. Indeed, it is visible a marked notch in the shape of a semicircle, almost as if to invite the flows to vent in that area, in search of a better aerodynamic structure at the entrance to the Venturi channel. Baku’s package of updates is completed with a new upper suspension triangle fairing, now with a different impact, is the refinement of the rear wheel assembly baffle.

Judgment postponed

Alpine brought updates on both machines to Baku, but it could not collect the data it hoped for. Pierre Gasly suffered a transmission failure in FP1, forcing him to stop on track and putting the mechanics in the awkward position of having to rebuild the car in time for qualifying, in which the Frenchman damaged his A253. Saturday morning qualifying went no better, with a new technical problem that relegated Gasly to the back of the grid, compromising two out of two races. Judgment therefore postponed to Miami, where the three free practice sessions will help a team that has yet to learn how to take advantage of the latest updates.