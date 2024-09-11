by VALERIO BARRETTA

Williams in Baku

Monza archived, the Williams looks to Baku with more confidence. In the Italian GP the updates brought already to Zandvoort worked: the Autodromo, however, is historically a track that smiles on the Grove team, which therefore wants to see progress in Azerbaijan, where the tradition is much less favorable.

Albon’s words

For Alex Albon It will be another opportunity to attack the points zone, reached in Monza for the third time in 2024. Here the Anglo-Thai has never finished in the top 10 (11th in 2019, 12th in 2022 and 2023) and doing so with Williams would be the best way to close the cycle of European races: “Baku is the first street circuit we race on after a long series of traditional tracks. It has a good pace and is a familiar circuit that I enjoy tackling on Friday and Saturday, up until qualifying.“.

“I’m also looking forward to testing our updated package on a different style track. and see how the car responds in these different conditions. It is usually an exciting and unpredictable race, with good overtaking opportunities, we hope to exploit them this weekend“.

Colapinto’s words

It will be an important weekend for Franco too Colapintowho after a very positive weekend in Monza is awaiting an important test, those walls of Baku which have claimed victims much more famous than the young Argentine: “My goal this weekend is to continue learning, as I’m running to Baku for the first time. The track is very different to Monza and tackling a street circuit with an F1 car will be an exciting challenge. I have prepared a lot for this weekend and will try to do one session after another to understand the circuit and the car better. Let’s hope for another positive weekend for both me and the team.”.