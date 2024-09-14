Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari took pole position in Azerbaijanthe fourth consecutive on Baku trackcontinuing his good momentum after the victory in Monza. He beat the Oscar Piastri’s McLaren and the teammate Carlos Sainz. Sergio Perez He placed fourth, surpassing for the first time this season Max Verstappenonly sixth behind the Mercedes of George Russell.
F1 Baku 2024 qualifying results pole position STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:41.365
|2
|81
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:41.686
|+0.321
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:41.805
|+0.440
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:41.813
|+0.448
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:41.874
|+0.509
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:42.023
|+0.658
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:42.289
|+0.924
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:42.369
|+1.004
|9
|43
|Frank Colapinto
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:42.530
|+1.165
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|1:42.859
|+1.494
|11
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|HaasFerrari
|1:42.968
|+1.603
|12
|22
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:43.035
|+1.670
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:43.179
|+1.814
|14
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|1:43.191
|+1.826
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:43.404
|+2.039
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|1:43.547
|+2.182
|17
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|1:43.609
|+2.244
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:43.618
|+2.253
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1’44.504
|+2.881
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:44.504
|+3.139
Qualifying pole position Azerbaijan Formula 1
Charles Leclerc took pole position in the Azerbaijan GP, the fourth in a row on this circuit and his third of the season, with a time of 1’41″365.
The Ferrari driver improved his time in his second attempt in Q3 without a slipstream, proving great confidence in Baku, despite a mistake during Friday’s tests. Leclerc was more than three tenths Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and of 44 cents teammate Carlos Sainz. He is unbeaten in qualifying on this track from 2021.
In addition to the four pole positions, it is also worth mentioning the lead in the Sprint Shootout of 2023. This is the 26th career pole for the Monegasque and the third of 2024, while Ferrari reaches 252 total poleswith five won in Baku (the first by Sebastian Vettel in 2018).
Behind the first three on the starting grid is the Mexican Sergio Perez finished fourth, beating Max Verstappenonly sixth and dissatisfied with the rear end of his Red Bull. George Russell, fifth with Mercedes, has inserted himself between them. Lewis Hamilton is seventh, followed by Fernando Alonso in eighth position.
F1 2024 BAKU GP TIMETABLE SKY, NOW and TV8
Sunday 15 September 2024 (RACE)
13.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now, delayed to 16.00 on TV8)
