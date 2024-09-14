Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari took pole position in Azerbaijanthe fourth consecutive on Baku trackcontinuing his good momentum after the victory in Monza. He beat the Oscar Piastri’s McLaren and the teammate Carlos Sainz. Sergio Perez He placed fourth, surpassing for the first time this season Max Verstappenonly sixth behind the Mercedes of George Russell.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:41.365 2 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:41.686 +0.321 3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:41.805 +0.440 4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:41.813 +0.448 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:41.874 +0.509 6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:42.023 +0.658 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:42.289 +0.924 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:42.369 +1.004 9 43 Frank Colapinto Williams-Mercedes 1:42.530 +1.165 10 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1:42.859 +1.494 11 50 Oliver Bearman HaasFerrari 1:42.968 +1.603 12 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:43.035 +1.670 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:43.179 +1.814 14 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:43.191 +1.826 15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:43.404 +2.039 16 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:43.547 +2.182 17 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:43.609 +2.244 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:43.618 +2.253 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1’44.504 +2.881 20 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:44.504 +3.139 The F1 starting grid after the 2024 Azerbaijan qualifying

Charles Leclerc took pole position in the Azerbaijan GP, ​​the fourth in a row on this circuit and his third of the season, with a time of 1’41″365.

The Ferrari driver improved his time in his second attempt in Q3 without a slipstream, proving great confidence in Baku, despite a mistake during Friday’s tests. Leclerc was more than three tenths Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and of 44 cents teammate Carlos Sainz. He is unbeaten in qualifying on this track from 2021.

In addition to the four pole positions, it is also worth mentioning the lead in the Sprint Shootout of 2023. This is the 26th career pole for the Monegasque and the third of 2024, while Ferrari reaches 252 total poleswith five won in Baku (the first by Sebastian Vettel in 2018).

Max Verstappen in trouble, also beaten by his teammate Sergio Perez

Behind the first three on the starting grid is the Mexican Sergio Perez finished fourth, beating Max Verstappenonly sixth and dissatisfied with the rear end of his Red Bull. George Russell, fifth with Mercedes, has inserted himself between them. Lewis Hamilton is seventh, followed by Fernando Alonso in eighth position.

F1 2024 BAKU GP TIMETABLE

Sunday 15 September 2024 (RACE)

13.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now, delayed to 16.00 on TV8)

