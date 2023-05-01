F1, GP Baku: the report cards of the best

1. Sergio Perez. It won’t be Max Verstappen, and he never will be. He won’t win a World Cup, and he will never win one. However, he is good at what he is called to do: the latter. Two victories out of four, or rather three out of five if we consider the Sprint: they are not enough to stay ahead, because when things go wrong, the Dominus is second and Checo nth, but being here in my third year at Red Bull against someone used to sending teammates to psychoanalysis is already a lot.

2. Charles Leclerc. He does what he can and more. In a Formula 1 that changes face every day, he represents a small but great certainty: on the flying lap, Charles is the strongest. Giving eight tenths to his teammate and beating both Red Bulls twice tell a lot about the Monegasque’s talent, how much Baku exalts him and the newfound harmony with an SF-23 that seems to have taken the right path at least in understanding the ‘set up.

3. Fernando Alonso. Jurist, mental coach, Latin lover, professor. A man for all seasons. Off the podium for the first time, but Nando always finds a place in this section. And always, rigorously, as a third-place finisher, as in the World Cup. Honorable mention for Lewis Hamilton, sixth despite being fooled by the Safety Car, McLaren, once again permanently competitive for the top-10, and for Alex Albon, in Q3 in Saturday’s qualifying.

F1, GP Baku: the report cards of the worst

3. Red Bull wall. Since it happens a few times, let’s take the opportunity to reject them. They have a much stronger car, and who doubts it, but the one on Verstappen’s pit stop is a mistake. That de Vries (by the way, who was rejected like Gasly and the Alfa Romeos, but there are three places) could not start again and that the Safety Car had to enter was predictable. Possible that they spaced out the stops because Max and Checo were close, but in doing so they have deducted points from the point man. Then oh well, she was still a shotgun, and God forbid with this car.

2. Carlos Sainz. Eight tenths in qualifying from Leclerc “because he had new tires”. Overtaking immediately by Alonso “because I didn’t want to hit Charles”. Yes, but he did the poles and the 24 seconds in the race, complete with the Safety Car, he gave you. By his own admission – Sainz is shrewd, but honest – there is also a difference with Leclerc a lot of his own, in the negative.

1. Garettes, qualifiers. Every morning, when the sun rises, a Domenicali wakes up and knows that he has to run to change something. Recalling that these manias can also be confined to fixtures or home furnishings, without necessarily involving millions of fans all over the world, F1 has introduced the Sprint Shootout, a qualification whose values ​​had been anticipated by the actual qualification , therefore useless. Indeed, it is only useful for defining the starting grid of the Sprint, a race which – conceived in this way – allows the riders to push without worrying about Sunday, and therefore ends up being a spoiler of what we will see in the GP. So a Saturday halfway between useless and harmful. Good job. If we then add that Baku is a track where you drive on eggshells and you need 100% confidence in a car that you can’t modify because in the meantime park fermé has been in effect since Friday afternoon, in one fell swoop you have removed half the interest on the weekend. In fact, Sunday’s race added nothing to what we had already seen on Saturday. I’m forced to repeat myself: Inflating the weekend with events might add entertainment (if something happens), but it doesn’t necessarily make the weekend experience any better. The beauty and enjoyment of an event also lies in the alternation between action and breath: but would you watch a Tarantino film where you know that they kill each other at every scene? I do not. As far as I’m concerned, a show is also a show because we don’t know how it ends: F1, which fills the weekend with races and qualifying sessions, is instead emptying it of content with photocopy events. Indeed, the only topic of discussion was Ocon who risks mowing down the service personnel. Speaking of changing something, perhaps (but here we have to talk between the FOM and the FIA) we could think of the post-race procedures, also because a month ago people had entered the track in Melbourne, and in 2022 the same thing had happened with Albon . Luckily they removed the dangerous celebrations from the wall. When it comes to priorities.