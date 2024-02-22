F1 Bahrain, the news of the day-2 afternoon of the tests

Just 24 hours are enough to reverse the situation in Bahrain, where the battle ended today second day of pre-season testing. Yesterday it was Verstappen, with his RB20, who dominated the timesheets, leaving a second behind the competition. Today instead the lion's share was taken by Ferrari with Carlos Sainzwhich printed the fastest time in 1:29.921finishing 7 tenths of a second in the ranking, revealed to be Sergio Perez, today at the wheel of Red Bull for the entire day.

The Spaniard has so far been the only one in these tests to get below the 1:30 wall. Over the second gap, in third position, here comes the Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, which in turn preceded Lando Norris's McLaren by a couple of tenths. Then again in the top-5 is RB, fifth of the day with Daniel Ricciardo. Among the top-5, however, it is worth mentioning how Sainz and Ricciardo used the C4 tirewhile Perez, Hamilton and Norris signed their time with the C3.

Perez, despite some technical problems, was there workaholic of the day with 129 sessionsalso favored by the fact that he was one of the three drivers – together with Sargeant and Hamilton – to lap both in the morning and in the afternoon. The total laps completed by Ferrari were 138 with Leclerc (penalized in the morning by the manhole cover that damaged his car floor) and Sainz throughout the entire session. Scheduled for tomorrowlast day of work before next week's race weekend.

F1 Bahrain, live coverage of the day-2 afternoon of the tests

You can relive the thrills of F1 testing with there our direct writing.

F1 Bahrain, the times of day 2 of the tests