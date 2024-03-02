by VALERIO BARRETTA

Pos. Pilot Team Turns Detachment/Withdrawal GpV 1 M. Verstappen Red Bull 57 1:31:44.742 1:32.608 2 S. Perez Red Bull 57 +22,457 3 C. Sainz Ferrari 57 +25.110 4 C. Leclerc Ferrari 57 +39.669 5 G. Russell Mercedes 57 +46.788 6 L. Norris McLaren 57 +48.458 7 L. Hamilton Mercedes 57 +50,324 8 O. Plates McLaren 57 +56.082 9 F. Alonso Aston Martin 57 +1:14.887 10 L. Stroll Aston Martin 57 +1:33.216 11 G. Zhou Kick Sauber 56 +1 turn 12 K. Magnussen Haas 56 +1 turn 13 D. Ricciardo RB 56 +1 turn 14 Y. Tsunoda RB 56 +1 turn 15 A. Albon Williams 56 +1 turn 16 N. Hülkenberg Haas 56 +1 turn 17 E. Ocon Alpine 56 +1 turn 18 P. Gasly Alpine 56 +1 turn 19 V. Bottas Kick Sauber 56 +1 turn 20 L. Sargeant Williams 55 +2 turns

In a Formula 1 that has changed structures on and off the track in winter there is one thing that never changes. And it's the most important one: the same one always wins. Max Verstappen dominates the opening Grand Prix of 2024: in Sakhir the three-time world champion precedes Sergio Perez by more than 20 seconds and gives 25 to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. The Dutchman dominates as well as he does, imposing himself with malice from the first corner, when he accompanies Charles Leclerc on the outside. Then, he runs away with his pace and no one sees him again until the finish line: it is the fifth Grand Slam of his career, joined by Alberto Ascari and Michael Schumacher.

Behind, a race without infamy and without praise for Perez, who limited himself to exploiting the superiority of the RB20. Much more significant is the Grand Prix of Sainz: the Spaniard redeems himself after a winter that saw him as a protagonist – despite himself – of the market after Ferrari's choice to replace him with Lewis Hamilton for 2025. And he does so with a podium and a clean and decisive overtaking on Leclerc. The Monegasque is in extreme difficulty, whose race becomes uphill after George Russell's good maneuver against him: the #16 suffers in managing the SF-24 under braking, even complaining to the team (“So I can't fight, it's dangerous“). At the end of the race Leclerc then gave the Briton of Mercedes the pass back, taking advantage of an error by the latter which earned him fourth place, but the World Championship certainly didn't start as the Ferrari driver would have hoped.

However, Ferrari confirms itself as second force, net of the problems with its top man's car. Mercedes is in fact behind (Russell 5th, Lewis Hamilton 7th after a race with few ideas), even further back – but all in the top-10 – McLaren And Aston Martin. The 2024 F1 therefore begins with delineated hierarchies and a grid split in half between points-scoring cars and others with more problems. Among these, Alpine is confirmed as the most in crisis, 17th and 18th with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track as early as next week, when the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is ​​scheduled. Even on the very fast Jeddah circuit the weekend will be brought forward by a day to respect the start of Ramadan: Thursday FP1 at 2.30pm and FP2 at 6pm; Friday FP3 at 2.30pm and qualifying at 6pm; the race on Saturday at 6pm.