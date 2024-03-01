Max Verstappen started the World Cup 2024 where he finished in 2023, taking the first pole position of the season in Bahrain Grand Prix on the track of Sakhirin front of the renewed Ferrari SF-24 of Charles Leclerc and to the Mercedes of George Russell. Lewis Hamiltonfuture Ferrari driver in 2025, occupies the ninth spot on the starting grid in Bahrain.
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:29.179
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.407
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.485
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:29.507
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|1:29.537
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:29.542
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:29.614
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:29.683
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29.710
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|1:30.502
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Rb Honda RBPT
|1:30.129
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:30.200
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1:30.221
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Rb Honda RBPT
|1:30.278
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:30.529
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:30.756
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|1:30.757
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|1:30.770
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1:30.793
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1:30.948
Bahrain Formula 1 pole position qualifying
Max Verstappen he celebrated his in Bahrain 33rd pole position in his career, the third in Sakhir, thus equaling champions such as Alain Prost And Jim Clark.
During the last lap of Q3, Verstappen made the most of the wake of Oscar Piastri's McLaren, recording a time of 1'29″179 with the soft tyres, improving the previous year's performance by six tenths.
Charles Leclerc he achieved the best performance in Q2 with a time of 1'29″165, but was unable to replicate it in the decisive moment, allowing Verstappen to take pole position.
Ferrari therefore had to settle for the first row, 228 thousandths from Red Bull's pole. Carlos Sainz instead recorded fourth place behind George Russellwhile Lewis Hamilton disappointed with a ninth place.
F1 2023 BAHRAIN GP TIMES SKY, NOW and TV8
Saturday 2 March 2024 (RACE)
4.00pm: Race (live on Sky, Now and postponed to 9.30pm on TV8)
