Max Verstappen started the World Cup 2024 where he finished in 2023, taking the first pole position of the season in Bahrain Grand Prix on the track of Sakhirin front of the renewed Ferrari SF-24 of Charles Leclerc and to the Mercedes of George Russell. Lewis Hamiltonfuture Ferrari driver in 2025, occupies the ninth spot on the starting grid in Bahrain.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:29.179 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.407 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.485 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:29.507 5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:29.537 6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:29.542 7 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:29.614 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1:29.683 9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.710 10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:30.502 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Rb Honda RBPT 1:30.129 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:30.200 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:30.221 14 3 Daniel Ricciardo Rb Honda RBPT 1:30.278 15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:30.529 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:30.756 17 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:30.757 18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1:30.770 19 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:30.793 20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:30.948 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2024 Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen he celebrated his in Bahrain 33rd pole position in his career, the third in Sakhir, thus equaling champions such as Alain Prost And Jim Clark.

During the last lap of Q3, Verstappen made the most of the wake of Oscar Piastri's McLaren, recording a time of 1'29″179 with the soft tyres, improving the previous year's performance by six tenths.

Charles Leclerc he achieved the best performance in Q2 with a time of 1'29″165, but was unable to replicate it in the decisive moment, allowing Verstappen to take pole position.

Ferrari therefore had to settle for the first row, 228 thousandths from Red Bull's pole. Carlos Sainz instead recorded fourth place behind George Russellwhile Lewis Hamilton disappointed with a ninth place.

