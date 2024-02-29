3.20pm – There are currently F2 drivers on the track, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli making his debut.

3.15pm – On track this weekend there are not only the top drivers but also the young ones: this is how the F3 qualifying went.

15.10 – The precious FP1 data obtained by our Federico Albano.

15.05 – Let's start our news with this morning's results.

After last week's tests there was great anticipation to discover the balance of power on the track between the various teams.

After last week's tests there was great anticipation to discover the balance of power on the track between the various teams. We already had a hint in this morning's FP1, which saw Daniel Ricciardo in the lead on the Racing Bulls, followed by the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Yuki Tsunoda's other VCA 01 also did well, 4th.

Leading the group on the medium tires was Fernando Alonso – fifth this morning – who preceded Max Verstappen, George Russell and Charles Leclerc by just a few thousandths, all very close. Ferrari confirmed the good indications from the tests, while Red Bull had some problems with the shifting system.