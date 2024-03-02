by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc, a colorless start

It may not have been like the 2023 retirement, but this edition of the Bahrain GP was also very bitter for Charles Leclerc. Sakhir never smiled at the Monegasque, who here came close to his first victory with Ferrari and, net of the 2022 victory, has reaped more disappointments than joys. And in the race just concluded, Leclerc suffered greatly from an unstable SF-24 under braking, to the point of openly complaining about the wall during the Grand Prix.

Leclerc's words

Even with a cool head, Leclerc is unable to find the positive from today's fourth place: “It was horrible, because with a problem like that you feel like you're driving badly no matter what you do. I locked the tires seven times in turns 9 and 10, and each time the brakes did something different. I had to ride until the end of the race with the brake balance and engine braking in completely the wrong places“, this is his comment to Sky Sports F1.

“We got the car to the finish line, but I am very disappointed because we had all these days to prepare the car, I felt quite optimistic. Unfortunately we couldn't see what was possible today because the problem slowed us down a lot“.

Having limited the damage does not console the Monegasque: “There are other satisfactions, not 4th place. I'm not happy and I'm disappointed. When we can bring home a second position we have to conquer it, and today we didn't do that. We maximized what we had, but what we had wasn't in the right place“.