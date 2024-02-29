by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton finds his smile again

Here it is again Mercedes. The first day of the 2024 World Championship – saw the Brackley team in excellent form and capable of achieving a double with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

In short, the W15 is proving to be a clear improvement over its predecessor. In the afternoon he demonstrated this above all on the flying lap, while in the tests he impressed with his consistency of performance. The first effective and credible proof is still missing, but the first clues give us a Mercedes (as well as Ferrari) much closer to Red Bull. And Hamilton is very happy about it.

Hamilton's words

“In FP1 there was a lot of wind and the track was very different from that of the tests. We didn't know exactly what our position would be compared to the others, but FP2 was positive. It's a shock to see us so high The car was going strong, but we can't get our heads around it. We know there is still much to be mined and that our pace on the long run is not able to compete with the Red Bulls. Maybe we can fight on the flying lap, we are close to Ferrari and perhaps Aston Martin and McLaren. If Max is in front, I think he will go away like in other years“.

“Overall though, I feel much more satisfied with the car than last year. We've made some good improvements and it feels much more like a race car. It's a great platform to start from. We just have to keep our heads down and keep chasing“.