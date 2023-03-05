Sergio Perez in second place while Fernando Alonso climbs on the lowest step of the podium (99th in his career).



Max Verstappen picks up where he left off. The two-time world champion started from pole and dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the Formula One World Championship, right up to the checkered flag. Red Bull starts off on the right foot, placing the double with Sergio Perez in second place while Fernando Alonso climbs on the lowest step of the podium (99th in his career) with the Aston Martin: it is the best placement of the former Ferrari driver since the third place reached in Qatar in 2021.

False start for Ferrari: Charles Leclerc he was forced to retire during lap 41 while he was third behind the two Red Bulls while Carlos Sainz was unable to do better than fourth place, still finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes. Aston Martin also scores points with Lance Stroll, sixth ahead of George Russell, a good eighth place for Vallteri Bottas with the Alfa Romeo, Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Alexander Albon (Williams) close the Top Ten.

