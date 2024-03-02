The Bahrain Grand Prix it became part of the Formula 1 world championship calendar starting from 2004, skipping only the 2011 edition. In 2020, two editions were held, the second of which (the Sakhir Grand Prix) on the short external track of Sakhir.

Bahrain GP Roll of Honor

2004 – Sakhir: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2005 – Sakhir: Fernando Alonso (Renault)

2006 – Sakhir: Fernando Alonso (Renault)

2007 – Sakhir: Felipe Mass (Ferrari)

2008 – Sakhir: Felipe Mass (Ferrari)

2009 – Sakhir: Jenson Button (Brawn)

2010 – Sakhir Endurance: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

2012 – Sakhir: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2013 – Sakhir: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2014 – Sakhir: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 – Sakhir: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 – Sakhir: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2017 – Sakhir: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2018 – Sakhir: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2019 – Sakhir: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 – Sakhir: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 – Sakhir Outer (GP Sakhir): Sergio Perez (Racing Point)

2021 – Sakhir: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2022 – Sakhir: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2023 – Sakhir: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2024 – Sakhir: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)