F1, GP Bahrain: the report cards of the best

1. Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso. After qualifying there were even those who spoke of stepping back. These brought the midnight sun, how can a third row disappoint? Mysteries of journalistic rhapsody that tells a lot about what the Silverstone team and its Spanish mastiff managed to do, which yesterday, once again, demonstrated how limiting it is to think in numbers and limit yourself to titles. This Alonso in this Aston Martin can really win a race. Why not? On the other hand, Stroll (very good) also seems to be traveling after an accident shrouded in mystery. What are you cooking with us?

2. Dominus. Dear Max, an admirer of yours since 2016 has told you about you. Now, is she going to be like this all year long? No, because if that’s the case, I put on the double screen on Sundays and dedicate myself to tennis, golf or other more exciting sports. With respect, VB.

3. Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon. There are now four teams that, under particular conditions, could win a GP. It means that down there is no air, and the race for points becomes a pitched battle. General Bottas wins by cunning with an undercut in the last stint. Gasly: ​​while Ocon, while he’s at it, also takes on the penalties on Juve’s capital gains, the good Pierre scores me points with a race with the lights off, starting last. Different music compared to the almost disaffected driver of 2022. Same music instead for Albon, who flies to Q2 on Saturday and scores points in general silence on Sunday. Sargeant did well too, clamorously the best newcomer/returner.

F1, GP Bahrain: the report cards of the worst

3. Sebastian Vettel. But how? Just now? Quick, go and get him in the woods, tell him that there are bees in Jeddah too and put on his green onesie. What a bummer, poor Seb. He toils for two years and then Alonso takes over the covers, in a sort of curious retaliation for that 2010-2013 period in which it was Seb who enjoyed it and Nando who carried the saddle.

2. Ferrari. Luckily the reliability had to be “under control”. If it hadn’t been, would the motorhome also crash? Now, however, apart from the understandable scaremongering of the fan, who rightly wants to win (and it’s about time too), for the moment Vasseur can only be blamed for a little imprudence in his declarations on the reliability front. He never said “We will win” (and it would have been stupid to say so). He said the goal will be to win. Different thing. Simple, but different. To win you need – in my opinion – a blessed path, coherent and visionary. The men are just part of a project, regardless of a new team principal or a different strategist. Whoever told you that the problem was the single x in place y has always tried to sell you smoke, who knows for what beliefs or dislikes: complex problems, complex solutions. It’s the ABC. Meanwhile, we got off to a bad start.

1. McLaren. Norris is rumored to be still in Bahrain making pit stops to win a South West England sweepstakes. He’ll stop, he says, or more likely they’ll kick him out. Poor Lando, how sorry it makes me. Piastri still has time, but he has to start seriously thinking about the future: this year he’s 24, it would be time to quail or put yourself in a position to quail. Does it make sense to stay in a team that starts with an iron for two consecutive years and then hopes for updates? In short, if Ferrari starts badly, McLaren is really unprepared. You can’t see a car stopping six times to pressurize the engine. Not in 2023 and definitely not if this car is called McLaren.

What are yours? And above all, why?