The 2023 season begins in an unpredictable way: in front of everyone there is a Red Bull, but it is not Max Verstappen’s. Sergio Perez, the fastest in the tests at Sakhir, closed the first free practice session of the Bahrain GP in the lead with a time of 1’32″758 obtained with the soft tires (C3 compound) resulting almost a second and a half faster faster than last year.

The single-seaters have made an impressive leap in quality, confirming that Red Bull is the point of reference with the RB19. The Mexican made the difference by trimming four tenths off Fernando Alonso, who was immediately in evidence with the surprising Aston Martin 438 thousandths behind. The Spaniard allowed himself the luxury of putting Max Verstaappen behind him: the world champion in the only attempt on the flying lap made two small mistakes due to excessive enthusiasm. The Dutchman is therefore at 617 thousandths with a 1’33″375.

This session with the asphalt at over 41 degrees is of little significance, because qualifying and the race will take place at night with completely different parameters. The Red Bulls are fast in the flying lap, but they are amazing in the race pace: Verstappen had a consistent performance with the mediums which confirms the potential of the Milton Keynes car.

In fourth place was Lando Norris with McLaren: the Englishman invented a lap with the softs, leaving eight tenths to Alonso’s Aston Martin, while rookie Oscar Piastri did not go beyond 12th place, with a gap by more than two seconds, but the Australian was only on track with the averages. So let’s be cautious in evaluations…

The turn doesn’t matter much. Ferrari appears only fifth with Charles Leclerc, but the Monegasque has never used soft tires, concentrating on getting to know and fine-tuning the SF-23. Charles started the session with a more heavily loaded rear wing, albeit with a single-pylon mount. The solution, which showed worrying lateral flexions, was used only for a few laps, before returning to the medium-load profile seen during the tests.

Once again the redhead didn’t look for performance, thinking of looking for the set-up. An unknown factor remains to be evaluated in the afternoon, especially as Carlos Sainz finished last. The Spaniard finished in 1’36″072 after a high-speed spin that made him lose some confidence: the SF-23 lost load in the rear after a flat bump, perhaps due to height from the ground too low on the bumps at that point.The Madrilenian then dedicated himself to a long run with times around 1’40, as if the Scuderia had once again worked with a full tank of petrol, while Verstappen could run with a low 38.

Positive return of Lance Stroll sixth with the second “green”: the Canadian missed the tests due to a broken wrist which forced him to undergo surgery. Lance discovered the AMR23 in the early laps and was able to appreciate the qualities of the car at Silverstone.

Positive performance by Kevin Magnussen with the Haas: the Dane is seventh ahead of the two Alfa Romeos of Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas. The top-10 ends with Lewis Hamilton who precedes George Russell. Even at Mercedes they hid by giving up the soft tires, concentrating on the set-up work: the two seconds are not a reference, even if the W14s took six tenths from Leclerc’s Ferrari with the same tires. Not a great indication…

Yuki Tsunoda brought the AlphaTauri to 13th place: the Japanese with the yellows managed to stay in front of Nico Hulkenberg who was mounted by a train of reds. The Japanese claims the lead role with Nyck De Vries relegated to 16th place.

The Alpine did not impress, placing Esteban Ocon 15th and Pierre Gasly 17th. The work done by Logan Sargeant on his debut with Williams was interesting: the American rode with the hard tires making a long run. Nevertheless the rookie finished ahead of Alexander Albon on the averages, but with a fuel difference.