F1 Bahrain, the ranking of the third Free Practice

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

F1 Bahrain, the news of the third Free Practice

Carlos Sainz leads the third and final free practice session with a time of 1:30.824. Ferrari therefore confirms the good things seen in the tests and in the first two sessions on the flying lap and on the race pace: it is still early to make definitive judgements, but even today the SF-24 seemed closer to the Red Bull. Red Bull was 238 thousandths behind Max Verstappen in FP3: the Dutchman was third behind Fernando Alonso and ended free practice without any first place. He should still come out on top over the distance, when it counts most, by virtue of a race pace that appeared a few tenths better than that of the competition.

(piece being updated)

F1 Bahrain, live coverage of the third Free Practice

You can relive the emotions of the FP3 in Bahrain with our live coverage.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track at 5pm this afternoon, for the first qualifying session of the 2024 World Championship. In a few hours, therefore, it will get serious and we will be able to have a much clearer picture of the situation. A picture that will be even more defined after the first Grand Prix of the year, scheduled for tomorrow at 4pm. Here are all the weekend schedules.