“The decision to start on Soft tires didn’t turn out to be the right one.” Frederic Vasseur’s phrase sums up Ferrari’s Saturday evening, which ended with only Carlos Sainz (sixth) in the points. The outcome could have even been worse if the safety car had not entered the track three times, reducing the actual race laps from 19 to 12. If the service car had remained at …Continue reading

#Bad #Ferrari #soft #wrong #race