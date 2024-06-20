The introduction of the special dispensation that allows the FIA ​​to grant the F1 super license to a 17-year-old driver is the subject of comments. A week ago the International Federation updated Appendix L of the International Sporting Code, although in reality president Ben Sulayem acted without involving the ‘Single-Seater Commission’, i.e. the commission that deals with the management of the preparatory championships.

The change to the regulation was named as a sort of corollary… ‘Antonelli’. The Mercedes junior driver, currently seventeen, has been the subject of speculation announcing his debut in the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as well as the upcoming Italian GP in Monza. Rumors which however have not been confirmed. In reality, Antonelli will turn 18 on August 25th and until that date there are no commitments planned for him in Formula 1, beyond the Mercedes test program which is proceeding with the 2022 single-seater.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W12

From what emerged in the Barcelona paddock, the FIA ​​took action following a request in this regard made by the Williams team principal, James Vowles, on the eve of the Miami weekend. The procedure continued even after Mercedes made it known (a few days later) that it had no intention of fielding Antonelli at the start of the Imola Grand Prix with Williams (as Vowles had hoped), finding support from other fronts along the way.

More than an ‘Antonelli’ dispensation, in the paddock the change to the ISC was seen as an opportunity for Red Bull. Helmut Marko’s protégé, Arvid Lindblad, will turn 17 on August 8, and in his case the doors opened by the FIA ​​would bring forward the possibility of being able to access a program for the FP1 sessions by twelve months.

The Englishman, currently engaged in F.3 with the Prema team, is considered the true leading driver of Red Bull’s junior program, a project currently under pressure due to a lack of candidates with all the characteristics to be able to aspire to an opportunity in Formula 1.

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, the FIA ​​reserves the right to analyze each individual case. Article 13.1.2 of Appendix L confirms that “…it will be at the sole discretion of the FIA ​​to assess whether the candidate driver has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and maturity in single-seater motor racing, and to determine whether he is eligible to obtain the Super License at the age of 17”.

Nothing automatic, therefore, the FIA ​​will still have the final say. It will be interesting (if a case that falls within this rule occurs) to understand whether the International Federation will limit itself to a stamp of approval or whether it will analyze the candidate’s career in detail, explaining what it means by ‘exceptional ability and maturity’.