Before the start of the championship, the International Federation had hinted that it would review the functioning of some DRS zones during the course of the world championship.

An aspect that has since found confirmation in the facts, given that the events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia have been subject to changes, with further adjustments expected for the Miami Grand Prix next week.

In view of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the FIA ​​has intervened by making changes which aim to reduce the effect of guaranteed aid on such long straights. Indeed, after last year’s race, the teams and the Federation agreed that the long straights in Baku and the positioning of the DRS had made overtaking with the new generation of cars too easy.

The deception point remains at curve 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

For this reason, on the occasion of the 2023 round, the Federation decided to reduce the DRS zone on the main straight, shortening it by one hundred meters compared to last season. Last year the second of the two DRS activation points was drawn 347 meters after Turn 20, the final hairpin that leads onto Baku’s very long main straight.

For 2023, the race director’s circuit map indicates that the point has been moved 100 meters towards the finish line, 447 meters after turn 20, effectively reducing the distance that can be traveled with the drag reduction system active on the main straight.

The detection point remains at the same point as last year, at the top of turn 20. The second DRS zone also remains unchanged, with the line for detecting the detection point set before turn two and the activation zone scheduled for 54 meters after the exit of the same curve.