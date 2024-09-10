All the TV times of the Formula 1 race of Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024on the fast street circuit of Baku. After Monzathe 2024 Formula 1 World Championship is more exciting than ever. The Ferrariwhich with Charles Leclerc won the Italian GPaims to join the fight for the Builders Titlecurrently dominated by Red Bull And McLaren.

Also Landon Norriswith a competitive single-seater, is more motivated than ever, ready to exploit the Red Bull’s difficulty to try to reduce the gap from Max Verstappen in the ranking of World Drivers Championship.

F1 Azerbaijan 2024 Schedule SKY/Now and TV8

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on Sunday September 15th at 1:00 PMwith live TV on Sky and streaming on Now. The qualifying and race delays are available on TV8.

Friday 13 September 2024 (FREE PRACTICE)

11.30-12.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

15.00-16.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

Saturday 14 September 2024 (FREE PRACTICE and QUALIFYING)

10.30-11.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

14.00-15.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 17.00 on TV8)

Sunday 15 September 2024 (RACE)

13.00: Race (F1 TV time)live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 4pm on TV8)

The Azerbaijan GP is scheduled for 13:00 on Sunday 15 September 2024

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2024 in Baku

The Baku Grand Prix made its Formula 1 debut in 2016 as the European GP, ​​becoming the Azerbaijan GP the following year. F1 cars race on the Baku City Circuit: 6,003 km long and designed by Hermann Tilkeis a street circuit that combines very high-speed sections, such as the 2.2km straight where the cars reach 340 km/hwith more parts lens and techniqueslike the narrow area near the historic walls.

With 20 corners and 51 laps, the circuit is demanding for drivers and cars, requiring precision and control, especially in the sudden braking preceding sharp bends.

Baku Circuit

Unlike other street circuits such as Monaco, in Baku the teams prefer a more aerodynamically loaded setup. medium-low to balance grip in tight corners with the need to reach high speeds on the straights. As evidence of the atypical nature of this street circuit, in 2016 Valtteri Bottas achieved the Formula 1 top speed record here with 378 km/h. Charles Leclercinstead, holds the record for the fastest overall lap (1’40″203) and the fastest race lap (1’43″009).

As for the roll of honor, Sergio Perez is one of the most successful drivers, with two successes in 2021 and 2023. Also Lewis Hamilton (2018) and Daniel Ricciardo (2017) triumphed in this circuit.

Sergio Perez won the last edition in 2023

Charles Leclerc instead he is the pilot who has won the most pole positionwith three consecutive in the 2021, 2022 And 2023but he has not yet managed to convert these pole positions into victories.

