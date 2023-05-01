May 1, 1994. 29 years have now passed since the epilogue of a weekend that would shake and change the world of Formula 1 forever. 29 years since that umpteenth tragedy of which, before the fateful 2.17 pm, only a terrible sensation was perceived. A weight in the chest. Obvious to all.

Because you smell some things, you feel them. Her senses perceive them and, although the situation does nothing but get worse, there is the awareness that the worst is yet to come.

The days that make up the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix seem to be affected by a… growing curse. Surreal. The Imola horror menu was inaugurated by Barrichello’s accident during Friday rehearsals. The Brazilian comes out with a broken nose and some grazes, but he can tell that he survived a tremendous impact. Roland Ratzenberger, the following day, will not have the same luck.

After a mistake, he decides to go for a qualifying lap. The front wing of his Simtek comes off, ending up under his single-seater making it undriveable. Finishing at the wall of the Villeneuve curve at over 300 km/h. It is the principle of darkness. The cloud of death in Formula 1 has returned, as heavy as a slap, 12 years after the death of Riccardo Paletti in Montréal.

And yet, on Sunday 1st May, the sun shines over Imola. It hits the asphalt. Seated in the cockpit of his Williams, positioned in front of everyone on the starting straight, is Ayrton. Shocked by what has happened up to that moment, thoughtful. He scored his 65th start from the post, but he doesn’t think too much about it. The world that recognized him as one of the greatest ever, as the most “magical”, would never have been the same after the recent and tragic episode of Roland.

Sunday 1st May 1994, pre-race. Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher are questioned about GPDA reform following the previous day’s fatal crash

He was “The Magic”, the champion with a thousand faces, one consistent with the other. A stickler, a perfectionist. With the machine, with the technicians, but above all with himself. “You think you have a limit, so you try to touch this limit. And something happens. Instantly you are able to run faster. Thanks to the power of your mind, your determination, your instinct and your experience you can fly very high”.

These words, some of the best known spoken by Senna, manifest his essence. A mystical champion, who interpreted his trade in a real mission. A mission to which he dedicated his entire life. A deep and unconditional love for which he gave up the pleasures of youth, for which he abandoned his Brazil, his family and his loved ones to move to England and pursue his dreams.

Commitment and sacrifice. Much. Aimed at creating and sewing on him a career full of satisfactions. Ayrton was born in the spring. In the craziest season ever, the one in conflict between the splendor of the sun and the gray of the rain. Two sides of the same coin. Senna had a special feeling with the rain, he gave legendary performances and feats. On the track he gave no discounts to anyone, determined and fast, with his vision blurred by the thirst for conquest. The duels, the challenges, the rivalry with Prost. The triumphs.

Winner Ayrton Senna on the podium at the 1991 Brazilian GP Photo by: Sutton Images

He gave people his smile because, deep down, he ran for people. He could be the ideal son, brother, friend. He had also brought Formula 1 closer to those who, until then, had never followed it. Each of his victories brought with it something unique, the taste for the impossible enterprise. And, finally, the proud waving of the Brazilian flag. He was private, Ayrton. He didn’t like worldliness, he didn’t trumpet charity. His was the generosity of a man born rich who became powerful, but remained attached to true values.

A mystical champion, we said. God was with him, he remembered, he felt him beside him on the starting line, in the cockpit he helped him to unleash that determination, that courage that took him to the limit of otherwise unattainable. He didn’t have to be asked to transform himself into the itinerant ambassador of his nation, but not for personal ends. He wanted to lift the “ninos de rua”, the street children, out of poverty. He wanted to get to the conquest of five world titles. Only there would he have thought of ending his life as a Formula 1 driver. This and much more is Ayrton Senna.

“It is”, because his legend did not stop on May 1st 29 years ago. He didn’t stop with that impact, making the Tamburello curve the epigraph of a painful memory. It didn’t stop. Simply “God had given me the power to turn the world back, bouncing around the corner with me. mI said ‘close your eyes and rest’.” And he closed his eyes.