100 thousand visitors: the “Ayrton Senna Forever” exhibition, inaugurated at the National Automobile Museum on April 24, is proving to be a great success, so much so that the MAUTO has therefore decided to extend the closing date of the exhibition dedicated to the Brazilian champion from October 13 to November 3, 2024.

Fans who, on the thirtieth anniversary of Ayrton’s death, have not yet had the chance to enjoy the highlights of an exhibition that not only collects the single-seaters that distinguished the “Magic” career, but also exhibits that all together will be impossible to see in the future.

The “Ayrton Senna Forever” exhibition at the Turin Automobile Museum Photo by: Giacomo Rauli

“A great exhibition success – admitted Lorenza Bravetta, director of Mauto – made so by the importance and variety of the materials exhibited and by the competence and sensitivity of the curator and the team that put them together. The positive feedback from visitors, the enthusiasm and the many reservations already received for the coming months have led us to postpone the end date of the exhibition, in the hope of involving as many enthusiasts as possible”.

The Toleman TG184-Hart 1.5 L4T of Senna’s second place at the 1984 Monaco GP on display at the Mauto Photo by: Giacomo Rauli

“The large turnout recorded in the Talks hosted by Carlo Cavicchi is further evidence of how much the story of Ayrton Senna and his incredible talent still fascinates. We have many events planned for the fall, meetings that will be added to the calendar of those already announced and some surprises. Certainly many emotions, like those that the exhibition has given to the visitors who have visited it so far and that those same visitors have returned to us, with their expressions of esteem for our work and affection for the great champion”.

The average daily visitor count is 1,250 people per day with a peak of 5,013 admissions recorded on Saturday, April 27.