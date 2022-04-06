Amidst the delays that transport is facing around the world, triggered by both rising costs and the impact of the war in Ukraine, the Formula 1 teams risked not having the material shipped to Australia arrive on time a few weeks ago.

A ship containing the cargo of three teams, which was originally supposed to arrive after 42 days of sailing, was delayed by a week and this could have had a significant impact on the smooth running of the Melbourne GP.

To avoid problems that MotoGP already experienced last week in Argentina, the official partner of Formula 1, DHL, intervened directly to intercept the cargo in Singapore and send it by air to Melbourne.

DHL’s Vice President of Motorsport Logistics Paul Fowler made the decision to go to Singapore to personally oversee the “rescue mission”. All the material was thus unloaded from the cargo ship and placed on two Boeing 777s and a 767-300 before being shipped directly to Melbourne.

The cargo arrived in Australia on Monday morning and all teams had their equipment in time for the smooth running of the third round of the championship.

As mentioned, this year the teams are facing this type of problem. MotoGP had to skip the whole day of Friday in Argentina, and revolutionize the format of the weekend, due to a breakdown in the cargo transporting the material of several teams, while Haas lost the first day of testing in Bahrain for a delay in air transport due to a technical problem.

Arrival of the transport Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Beyond that, the teams are also facing a major increase in transportation costs that have skyrocketed over the past couple of years.

Fowler said: “Fares from Europe to Asia to Europe that used to cost around $ 900 per container have come to around $ 20,000.”

In an effort to save costs the teams have different sets of equipment and some of these are shipped for a few select matches rather than flying a single set to match.

Fowler added: “All teams have five sets of equipment, which are now six due to the extra races. All the material you see in the garage, on the walls of the boxes and in the pitlane is transported by sea “.