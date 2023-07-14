After last year’s success at the debut of Autolook Week, the second edition which will be scheduled in Turin on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September 2023 will offer a very spectacular event: in fact, on the streets of the center of the Piedmontese capital, there will be the exhibition of the Red Bull Formula 1 on both days.

The gem was made official yesterday in Turin on the occasion of the Autolook Week launch press conference at Palazzo Madama by Andrea Levy, President of Autolook Week Turin, in the presence of Alberto Cirio, President of the Piedmont Region, Stefano Lo Russo, Mayor of Turin, Paolo D’Alessio, Curator of the Autolook Awards, Andrea Tronzano, Councilor for the Development of Productive Activities and Small and Medium Enterprises in the Piedmont Region and Mimmo Carretta, Councilor for Major Events, Sport and Tourism of the Municipality of Turin.

Autolook Week thanks to Sparco, supplier of the official suits of Verstappen and Perez, a great exhibition is back in the streets of the center of Turin, a dynamic show of international caliber with the Red Bull single-seaters that will parade between piazza San Carlo, piazza Castello and via Roma on 2 and 3 September at 11.30.

Niccolo Bellazzini, Sparco brand manager, was very satisfied: “We are very proud to have contributed to bringing a Formula 1 car to the streets of our city on the same weekend as the Monza Grand Prix. Autolook has quickly become an important event for motorsport because it is able to celebrate design, technology and the people who contribute every day to making this sport unique”.

“Some of our tracksuits that have gone down in history will be accessible to enthusiasts and it will be a pleasure to dye the arcades of the streets of the historic center with our iconic Blue in an adrenaline-pumping and exciting context. For an entire weekend, the whole city will be able to benefit from the same energy that drives our passion every day”.

Gongola Andrea Levy, President of Autolook Week Turin: “I am thrilled to have been able to bring back to Turin, together with our partners, an adrenaline-pumping show like the double exhibition of the Red Bull Formula 1 team, to which is added the participation of Kevin Schwantz, Suzuki world champion, and the final stage of the 38th City of Turin Rally. It will be a great appointment which will tell the story of motorsport and which will see Piazza San Carlo return to the heart of the exhibition of the most successful models of Formula 1, Rally, Endurance and Moto GP”.