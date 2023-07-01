Red Bull puts things back in order: in pole position, for granted, in Max Verstappen’s Shootout qualifying which will define the grid of this afternoon’s Sprint race at 16:30, the Milton Keynes team managed to bring Sergio Perez into first place as well row with the second RB19. The session began with the track still damp from the rain that fell until late morning, but all the riders were able to use slick tires as the trajectory had already dried.

Verstappen with a train of new softs reached 1’04″440, arriving 0.049s from yesterday afternoon’s performance: the team made it official via radio to the world champion that he was able to do better since he dropped a tenth and only half a second at turn 3. The fact is that Max edged the Mexican by almost half a second, once again determining a disconcerting superiority.

The second row features an extraordinary Lando Norris with the revised and corrected McLaren who improves on yesterday’s fourth place: the Englishman achieved a beautiful 1’05″010 ahead of the surprising Haas of Nico Hulkenberg. The German achieved a second row with a perfect lap with medium compound tyres, before ending up under investigation by the team of stewards for an unsafe release: back in the pits, in an attempt to restart, he literally took off on a tire and flew dangerously forward, but luckily there was no it was nobody.

Ferrari is only on the third row with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard was in great shape (he challenged Red Bull in Q1 and Q2), but he no longer had a train of new Softs to try again in the decisive run. The Madrilenian, among other things, did only one timed lap in Q1, after overcoming a brake-by-wire problem that blocked him for a long time in the pits. Carlos seemed to be in great shape, while the Monegasque never impressed, as if he hadn’t found himself with a much fresher asphalt than yesterday.

The redhead managed to stay ahead of the two Aston Martins, which were less competitive than expected: Fernando Alonso got in front of Lance Stroll who had preceded him yesterday, but the “verdona” seemed subdued on the high ground track.

Esteban Ocon drove an Alpine to ninth and Haas put two cars in Q3: Kevin Magnussen completes a positive Saturday for Gunther Steiner’s team.

Alexander Albon with Williams does not enter the top 10: the Anglo-Thai was ahead of an extremely angry Pierre Gasly because, while he was in… row before launching between turns 9 and 10, he was overtaken by a Haas who launched and prevented him from making his last flying lap. Yuki Tsunoda also gave up on the AlphaTauri because he had his best time canceled due to a track limit. The Japanese preceded his teammate, Nyck De Vries once again not at ease even at the Red Bull Ring.

A day to forget for Mercedes who were hoping for a good exploit: George Russell was unable to do even one lap in Q2. On the Englishman’s W14 there was a hydraulic problem with the power steering which required the replacement of the damaged part, but the operation could not be completed in time to do at least one lap.

Lewis Hamilton’s exclusion from Q1 was also sensational: the seven-times world champion had obtained the sixth time in 1’06″624, but the Mercedes driver had his time canceled and dropped to 18th place, without having time to try again.The competition starts in the worst way for Lewis.

Guanyu Zhou with Alfa Romeo is 16th: the Chinese once again did better than Valtteri Bottas only 19th with the other C43. Oscar Piastri did not pass the trap with the old McLaren: the Australian complained of a theoretical impiding by Charles Leclerc at turn 9, while the Ferrari driver was returning to the pits.

The grid closes with Logan Sargeant last with the Williams FW45 evolved like Albon’s, but it didn’t help…