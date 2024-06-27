Going back twelve months, the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix was characterized not only by the changing climate, but also by the long-standing and controversial issue of track limits. An extremely complex situation that led the race direction to review over 1000 episodes during and after the race, so much so that some penalties were assigned when the drivers had not even been informed that the track limits had been exceeded, so that they could adjust accordingly.

A problem which, after the race, gave rise to other controversies and potentially penalisable situations, so much so that the FIA ​​was also forced to review the methods of assigning sanctions to avoid the embarrassment of finding itself with drivers who would have had to serve very severe penalties in terms of time.

Specifically, at the Red Bull Ring the nature of the last two corners, with medium-high speed sections, where you need to be quick in the apex area to bring a lot of speed out, makes it easy to go beyond the limit with the risk of ending up understeer . Overall, in fact, they represent a real challenge for the pilots, who are not able to see the white line at the exit during the setting phase both due to the undulations of the track and the fact that they are blind curves, therefore having to rely on to one’s own sensations or other references.

Detail of the curbs Photo credit: Jon Noble

The problem is on such a short track, which can be covered in just over a minute, with so many episodes of potential track limits, the commissioners did not have the chance to review the various reports from the digital systems in real time, thus delaying the decisions. In the past, specific personnel had to review reports from static cameras positioned near the two corners, but with twenty cars on the track and just over a minute to analyze all potential incidents, it becomes clear why managing over 1000 reports during the race would not was possible without further measures.

The race commissioners themselves, at the end of the reviews after the Grand Prix, suggested adding gravel in turns 9 and 10. From that episode the Federation began to work hard to find a solution that could limit the problem not only on the track of the Red Bull Ring, where the layout of the track pushes the drivers to seek the limit, risking going beyond the white line, but also on other tracks.

One of the solutions proposed for this year’s Grand Prix is ​​as simple as it is potentially effective, namely the return of gravel. The return of “natural” obstacles, such as grass and gravel, has actually also been exploited on other tracks, such as in the chicanes of the second sector in Canada or in Imola, but at the Red Bull Ring it could have an even more important impact, because they are positioned in critical points.

In fact, at the exit of the last two corners, a strip of gravel has been added that runs alongside the respective kerbs. This has two positive aspects: first, it prevents drivers from going excessively beyond the white line, reducing the risk of track limits, while the second positive aspect is that this will allow not having to use particularly aggressive deterrents beyond the kerb, which in the past have caused damage by ruining the cars.

To this will also be added the support of artificial intelligence and, more specifically, computer vision. Last year the FIA ​​suggested how it was using technology with the aim not so much of reducing track limits, but rather of providing race commissioners with an additional tool to supervise in real time. Already in previous events, a blue stripe was introduced at the exit of some corners to give a further visual reference, especially in those sections where the white part of the curb merged with the white line that outlines the track.

The system, albeit in an experimental version, had already been tested last year in Abu Dhabi, to be progressively implemented during this season. Added to this will clearly also be the support of the Federation’s remote garage in Geneva, with a group of people specifically responsible for reviewing the reports received from the AI ​​and any episodes from the trackside cameras, so as to be able to give rapid feedback to the teams .