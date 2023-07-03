About an hour and a half after the end of the race in Spielberg, Aston Martin lodged a protest against the provisional classification of the Austrian Grand Prix with the Federation.

Although the reason was not initially specified, it later emerged that the British team decided to file a complaint because they would not have been awarded for track limit violations that could cause the two AMR23s to climb upwards in the standings.

Spielberg’s race was dotted with track limit infringements, with eight drivers fined for crossing the white lines, mainly in turns 9 and 10. After initial assessments, the FIA ​​upheld Aston Martin’s appeal relating to the infringements limits of the track, so it will still take some time to thoroughly review the final classification.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The FIA ​​has revealed it was unable to look into all reports of cars crossing the white lines during the race, as there were over 1200 cases during the 71 laps. The stewards deemed Aston Martin’s protest admissible as a list of canceled lap times, provided by race control, revealed instances of track boundary violations which had not previously been reported to the stewards.

Furthermore, it has been determined that some of these infractions likely warrant a penalty that was not previously enforced during the race or when the provisional classification was issued. These infractions, if confirmed, could change the final classification.

More specifically, Aston Martin’s attention would be directed to Carlos Sainz, who has already been sanctioned with a five-second penalty during the race. In the event of a further free-kick, the Spaniard could slip down the standings, finishing behind Lando Norris or behind Fernando Alonso. Ferrari was in fact summoned by the stewards, where it was represented by manager Diego Ioverno.