The one staged in Austria is probably the best sprint race seen so far, playing it against the throbbing race on Saturday in Brazil 2021. There is no story for the victory, but Verstappen still offers emotions with an exhilarating pace to say the least. Behind stands out a Ferrari divided in half and a Haas that always manages to emerge in mixed conditions, especially with the Sprint Race format. Regret at McLaren, with Norris penalized by the episodes at the start despite a McLaren increasingly reinvigorated by updates.

Qualifications

The Sprint Shootout has certainly not been stingy with technical problems. At first Carlos Sainz risked elimination in Q1 due to a mechanical bore at the brake-by-wire. A few minutes later it was George Russell who suffered a problem, unable to take part in Q2 due to a hydraulic failure. Two cases probably not isolated, sons of very tight times in the weekend with the Sprint Race. With a handful of hours before curfew on Friday night and then Saturday morning, assembling the cars without making mistakes is no easy task for the teams.

With fifteen degrees of asphalt less, a track still damp and cleaned of rubber on the trajectory, Saturday’s qualifying was held in completely different conditions than on Friday. Difficult to draw conclusions on the balance of power between the cars, even seen the pleasant relevance of the human factor. In such conditions, in fact, the drivers are called upon to patch up the imperfections of the set-ups, frozen after just one free practice session. The Sprint Shootout was an atypical qualifying, also decided by the ability to prepare the tires and the timing of getting out on the track. Finally, the choice of compounds was not univocal, with an alternation of soft and medium as well as new and used tyres.

Competition

The victory in the Sprint Race at the Red Bull Ring was a great little masterpiece by Max Verstappen. The world champion triumphed with a 21 second margin in just 24 laps. Perez was slowed down for a long time by Hulkenberg, but even after getting rid of the Haas, the Mexican made up for another 14 seconds in the following 12 laps, with a delay that broke through the second barrier in some laps. Verstappen confirms himself as always unmatched when it comes to handling rubber, while acknowledging the slight disadvantage of his teammate in having to stress the tires to overtake Hulkenberg. With the track constantly drying, managing the wear of the intermediates was crucial, especially on the front left.

On a par with Verstappen, the best of the day can only be Haas. At first, the Italian-American team placed two cars in Q3, to then snatch the points in the race with a courageous strategy, momentarily giving up the precious fourth place threatened by the Aston Martin duo. The VF-23 continues to be a quick car in qualifying and in wet conditions, with the team also boasting a positive tradition with the Red Bull Ring. Hass, however, is confirmed to be increasingly effective in those situations in which the sports management of the wall has the opportunity to go beyond the technical limits. In wet-humid track conditions, the team was often prompt in reading the weather and fitting the right tyres, as already seen in Canada. The sporting merits emerge even more on weekends with the Sprint in which an optimal set-up is required from the first moment. The pole position in Brazil in 2022 and the points won in Austria already in the last edition are here to remind you.

Regret at McLaren, which wastes a potential opportunity to collect important points. Lando Norris comes along at the hairpin at turn 3 at the start, blocking the rear and causing the anti-stall to engage, which projects him into the mid-pack. The most important race is still missing, but if you go beyond the results the McLaren weekend so far has been decidedly positive. On the one hand, the Woking team boasts a good tradition in interpreting the Red Bull Ring, to which is added an MCL60 by its nature akin to high-speed corners and which comes to life in wet conditions. On the other hand, however, the updates mounted on Norris’ car show a general improvement in every part of the aerodynamic map: low, medium and high speeds.

Ferrari with two faces

Carlos Sainz conquers a precious podium, almost vanished in qualifying after the brake-by-wire problem that occurred in Q1. The Spaniard’s pace in the Sprint was in line with that of Sergio Perez and definitely better than the Aston Martin duo. Sainz complained of some difficulty in high-speed cornering, however not attributable to the aerodynamic problems of the SF-23 that the updates are trying to cure. In an attempt to protect the front tires from graining, the Cavallino has in fact launched an excessively oversteering set-up in the wet. The episode recalls how between front wing incidence, differential adjustments, tire pressures, braking distribution and migration, there is no shortage of tools to change the balance even in parc fermé. Charles Leclerc instead ends the day with zero points. The Monegasque, however, made no secret of being in difficulty with driving in wet conditions, partially exonerating the SF-23 from the Sprint result.

Aston Martin is the author of a clean race and qualifying with both drivers, stretching their direct rivals in the constructors’ championship. Among these is Mercedes, which pays for a Saturday morning qualifying marred by a technical problem with Russell’s car and by Verstappen’s impediment to Hamilton’s detriment. The W14 however lacks performance in Austria, especially in the traction phases coming out of the hairpin bends. Toto Wolff explained how Russell’s Mercedes is in the wrong window with the set-up chosen, while Hamilton remains optimistic ahead of the Grand Prix, aiming for a podium finish.