by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull Ring, Albon starts the Sprint from the pit lane

The starting grid of the Austrian Sprint changes a few minutes before the start of the short race. Alexander Albon will in fact start from the pit lane: the Anglo-Thai will not line up with the others for the second consecutive race, as he had already received the same sanction at Montmeló.

Williams changed the set-up of its FW46 to Park Fermé, with the approval of technical delegate Jo Bauer who reported the action to the stewards.

Very little changes in Albon. Just like at Montmeló, the former Red Bull driver had qualified in 19th place and had no chance of scoring. He only loses one position, Guanyu Zhou gains it. The #23 will race today most likely testing the race pace for tomorrow.