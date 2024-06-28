by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Sainz limits the damage

Carlos Sainz leaves the Red Bull Ring circuit with the awareness that today, with this car, it would have been difficult to do more. The Spaniard, fifth at the end of the Sprint Qualifying, cannot be happy with the result in relation to expectations that were certainly better and the gap of half a second from Max Verstappen, but he believes that with the soft tyres the car performed worse: a problem especially on the flying lap that the Scuderia will have to analyse this evening.

Sainz’s words

“I did a decent qualifying, with three very clean laps. Unfortunately, since FP1, we noticed that with the soft ones we are a little weaker than with the medium and hard ones“, commented the Spaniard.

“When we put the soft for SQ3, we went from a possible top-3 to a fifth position. But the same happened in FP1, where we were sixth: there is something to analyse. Unfortunately, at the moment, this is the situation we are in, more or less“.

“I hope I can make some progress. I start from fifth position, on the clean side of the grid. Tomorrow we will try to get as many points as possible.“, he added. “Then we have another qualifying where we still have to do some fine tuning on the car.“.