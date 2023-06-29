Ferrari, Sainz confident towards Austria

Carlos Sainz he wants redemption and has a lot of faith in Ferrari for Austria. The SF-23, as we anticipated, will bring a new front wing and a new underbody clearly inspired by Red Bull: elements that should bring the Rossa closer to the performance of the RB19 on a circuit that basically meets the Maranello car. Right here Ferrari obtained its last victory, thanks to Charles Leclerc: Sainz was instead deprived of the podium due to the engine explosion. These are his words at the press conference.

Sainz’s words

“With the updates we expect another step in the right directionis our goal“said the Spaniard. “The team is making an incredible effort and demonstrated it by bringing these updates in time for the race: I can’t say enough thanks to the people who worked to get these parts here already. Was a huge commitment from everyone and I want to congratulate them. We will do our best to make these updates go well and be as competitive as possible this weekend“.

Sainz on impediments

In Montreal the Spaniard was penalized with three positions on the grid for having hindered Pierre Gasly in Q1. The Ferrari driver has his own proposal to reduce the risk of impedingit being understood that the : “To avoid excessive traffic on the track, the short-term solution could be to divide Q1 into two groups of 10 8-minute cars per group, with one car per team, especially for short tracks. For Q2 the traffic would already improve a lot, and Q3 is not a problem. It shouldn’t affect the grid too much because the performance of the cars is divided, or there could be a single lap even in the sprint weekend, let’s see if it can work. Personally, I loved that format a lot because I really liked having the whole track to myself and having the pressure to give my best in just one lap. It would be fun for us and for the sponsors, maybe a little boring for the spectators, but it also depends on the current technology. To animate the lap, maybe you can put the ghost car of the fastest lap“.

Canada’s push

“I think in Canada there was a good boost for the whole team, especially if we look at the race pace: after a couple of difficult races in which we had trouble getting pace, finally in Montreal it seemed like we had good pace. We managed to recover positions instead of going backwards, and this also makes a difference in the perception of things. The perception and pace were therefore different, and this is good news and one nice injection of confidence for the team. Tire management was also linked to the race weekend, on a circuit with low degradation which helped us. But this shows that when you have a good car and you can manage the tyres, even strategies become easier. This is what we are working on to focus on race pace and to have a car like the one we had in Canada more often, because it will help us recover positions in the race, make the strategy more flexible and have more fun“.