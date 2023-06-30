F1 Austria, the PL1 standings

pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 m. Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.742 ( m ) – 30 2 c. Sainz Ferrari 1:05.983 ( St ) +0.241 32 3 c. Leclerc Ferrari 1:06.012 ( St ) +0.270 33 4 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:06.251 ( St ) +0.509 34 5 St. Perez Red Bull 1:06.262 ( m ) +0.520 32 6 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:06.340 ( St ) +0.598 29 7 k. Magnussen Haas 1:06.497 ( St ) +0.755 27 8 f. Alonso Aston Martin 1:06.656 ( m ) +0.914 31 9 g. Russell Mercedes 1:06.696 ( St ) +0.954 28 10 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:06.780 ( St ) +1.038 33 11 TO. Albon Williams 1:06.794 ( St ) +1.052 23 12 OR. Plates McLaren 1:06.809 ( St ) +1.067 36 13 No. Hulkenberg Haas 1:06.846 ( St ) +1.104 30 14 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:06.847 ( St ) +1.105 33 15 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:06.985 ( St ) +1.243 34 16 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 1:07.017 ( St ) +1.275 36 17 L. Sargeant Williams 1:07.018 ( St ) +1.276 25 18 AND. Or with Alpine 1:07.202 ( m ) +1,460 30 19 P. Gasly Alpine 1:07.287 ( St ) +1.545 28 20 L. Norris McLaren 1:07.368 ( m ) +1.626 20 See also Vettel and retirement: "I chose, not Aston Martin" | FormulaPassion.it

F1 Austria, the chronicle of PL1

The weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix begins immediately under the sign of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. Although you don’t have to rely much on the times (very windy conditions at the end and profoundly different work between the top teams), the Dutch – 1:05.742 – he proves he’s already in place, trimming 241 thousandths on Carlos’ Ferrari Sainz despite the disadvantage compound (medium versus soft).

Considering the superiority of the Verstappen-RB19 package, the Red Bull Ring PL1 ranking is a further sign of confidence for the Ferrari, who completes the podium with Charles Leclerc. The Scuderia from Maranello arrived at the Spielberg circuit with profound changes to the underbody and front wing and only sought the time in the last five minutes, preferring to work on race pace with the hard tire for most of the session.

In the top-10 also Hamilton, Perez, Stroll, Magnussen, Alonso, Russell and Zhou. Slow start for McLaren, with Oscar Piastri’s “old” MCL60 12th and Lando Norris’ updated one last. Alpine was also bad: Esteban Ocon third from last, Pierre Gasly penultimate.

F1 Austria, the live coverage of PL1

Here you can re-read all the direct written from the PL1 of the Red Bull Ring.

The program

Formula 1 will be back on track at 5pm, when qualifying will begin and the fight for pole position in the Grand Prix will therefore begin. Tomorrow will instead be the game dedicated to the Sprint format: the qualifications (Sprint Shootout) will start at 12, while the short race will start at 16.30. There are 24 laps or 60 minutes of racing. Sunday, however, the canonical Grand Prix at 15. Naturally you can follow all the sessions with the direct written by FormulaPassion.