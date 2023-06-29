Austria, Perez ko

In the Red Bull Ring paddock there is an absence that makes noise. It’s Sergio’s Perez, who is ill and has therefore remained isolated from the rest of the team at least for Thursdays, the day traditionally dedicated to appointments with the media. To communicate the absence of Checo it was Red Bull itself.

At the moment it is only known that Perez is not 100% fit after that got sick last night. The Mexican is resting in view of the commitments on the track which, starting tomorrow, will require a great effort from the riders, with two qualifying sessions and two races, the result of the new Sprint format.

Red Bull note

“Checo will not be on track today. He fell ill last night and is taking the day off to make sure we are in the best possible condition for this weekend’s race“, communicated the team.

What if Perez doesn’t make it for the race?

Certainly this is not the best weekend to get sick. First of all because it’s Red Bull’s home race, where the team will celebrate 100 victories in Formula 1 – a goal achieved in Canada – and then because it’s a Sprint weekend, which therefore puts points up for grabs on both Saturday and Sunday . Should Perez fail to recover, Red Bull could field Nyck de Vries or (much more likely) Yuki Tsunoda as Max Verstappen’s teammate, and at the same time make Liam’s Formula 1 racing debut Lawson in AlphaTauri. The second scenario would be Daniel’s return Ricciardowho already has a test with Red Bull scheduled after the British Grand Prix on July 9.