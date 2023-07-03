F1 Austria, all sanctions for track limits

The “over 1200 cases to review” they have been analyzed. And the FIA ​​has drawn its conclusions. The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton were penalized with ten seconds on the race time. The Spaniard and the Briton have pushed the limits of the track on six occasions, and climb to sixth and eighth place respectively. Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and George Russell (fourth, fifth and seventh) benefit from it. The Briton and Sergio Perez “saved” for nothing: one more infraction was enough to go to a penalty.

The other sanctioned drivers are Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon, Esteban Ocon (who even received a half-minute penalty), Logan Sargeant, Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda. Among these, the only one to lose championship points is Gasly, who climbs from ninth to tenth place in favor of Lance Stroll.

The document of the FIA

Here is a useful summary of the penalties.

The ratio of penalties and the recommendation of the stewards

For four infractions, stewards imposed a five-second race time penalty; for five offences, the fine was doubled. From the sixth infraction onwards, the count was zeroed: on the ninth, therefore, the driver got another five-second penalty, on the tenth he got another ten, and so on. In the note, the tender commissioners agreed “strongly recommended to find a solution to the track limits situation in this circuit“. To avoid spending entire evenings looking at the millimetre.